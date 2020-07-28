TV News Roundup: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Gets Premiere Date

In at this time’s TV information roundup, CBS All Entry launched the premiere date of “Star Trek Discovery” Season 3, and HBO introduced the premiere date of “We Are Who We Are.”

DATES

CBS All Entry has introduced Season Three of “Star Trek: Discovery” will premiere Oct. 15 on the streaming service. Within the new 13-episode season, Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced) and the usS. Discovery crew work collectively to save lots of the Federation from its unsure future. Different returning forged members embrace Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Michelle Yeoh. The collection is produced by CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure.

HBO set its new drama collection “We Are Who We Are” to premiere Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. The eight-episode collection explores the upbringing of 14-year-old Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) who strikes from New York to a navy base in Veneto, Italy together with his moms, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga), who’re each within the U.S. Military. A HBO-Sky co-production, “We Are Who We Are” was written, directed and govt produced by Academy-nominated Luca Guadagnino and was an official number of the 2020 Cannes Movie Competition Administrators’ Fortnight.

“Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe” will air on HBO Sports activities on Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. Megan Rapinoe, the ladies’s soccer star, will be a part of the U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, comic Hasan Minhaj and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to form the continuing dialog on social justice, ignited by the Black Lives Matter motion. The present is produced by HBO Sports activities and govt produced by Rapinoe and HBO’s Peter Nelson and Bentley Weiner.

Freeform’s “Love within the Time of Corona” has been scheduled for a two-night premiere starting Aug. 22 at eight p.m. The four-part collection follows 4 {couples} through the pandemic, from the early days of stay-at-home order by way of the occasions that ignited the Black Lives Matter motion. Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt and L. Scott Caldwell star. Joanna Johnson, Chris Sacani, Robyn Meisinger, Odom and Robinson govt produce the collection.

LATE NIGHT

Eric Andre and Rema can be on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” tonight with visitor host Whitney Cummings, whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will welcome Mike Tyson, Adam Devine and Chronixx. John Bolton will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and Sen. Kamala Harris and Pete Carroll can be on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.”