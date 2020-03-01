TV News Roundup: Tan France, Jameela Jamil Among OZY Fest Headliners

In at this time’s TV information roundup, OZY Media introduced Tan France, Jameela Jamil and others as headliners of OZY Fest, and Netflix dropped the official trailer of “On My Block” Season 3.

DATES

Disney Channel‘s second season of “Simply Roll With It” will premiere on Sunday, March 15 at 8:45 p.m. The sitcom follows the Bennett-Blatt household as they navigate on a regular basis household life and adolescence. The sequence stars Tobie Windham, Suzi Barrett, Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman, in addition to J.C. Currais, who’s now an everyday forged member. “Simply Roll With It” is government produced by co-creators Adam Small and Trevor Moore, with a manufacturing crew led by co-exec producer Skot Vibrant.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched the trailer of Season Three of “On My Block.” The eight-episode coming-of-age comedy follows 4 street-savvy pals as they navigate their means by the “triumph, ache and the novelty” of highschool in a tough internal metropolis. The present is government produced and created by Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, and Lauren Lungerich; Lungerich additionally serves as a showrunner. Season Three will premiere on March 11.

BBC America and AMC launched a 3rd teaser for “Killing Eve” Season 3. The brand new teaser, titled “Hallelujah” exhibits Villanelle (Jodie Comer) urgent a blade to her lips as fast flashes seem of her and Eve (Sandra Oh) in matching purple robes. The upcoming season finds Eve alive and nicely in Rome after being shot by Villanelle within the Season 2 finale. Sally Woodward Light, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Oh function government producers. The third season will premiere April 26 at 10 p.m.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has greenlit “Q Talks,” a brand new comedy sequence hosted by James Veitch. The present options particular person episodes with Regina Corridor, Lisa Kudrow, Niecy Nash, Jimmy O. Yang and Kristen Schaal as they offer skilled talks on “matters they’ve by no means heard earlier than, from a script they’ve by no means seen earlier than, offered to them by way of a rigged teleprompter,” in keeping with Quibi. The celebs should make it to the tip of their speak whereas doing and saying something the teleprompter tells them.

EVENTS

“Queer Eye’s” Tan France and Karamo Brown, actress Jameela Jamil and musician Miguel are among the many headliners at OZY Fest on July 25, OZY Media introduced. The competition is returning for a one-day occasion that can happen on the Nice Garden in Central Park, New York Metropolis, bringing tradition to life by music, comedy, dialog and meals with over 50 performers and audio system on 4 phases. Different headliners confirmed for the occasion embody comedians Dulce Sloan and Tig Notaro, politicians Andrew Yang, Dan Crenshaw, Julian Castro and John Kasich, chef Marcus Samuelsson, activist Gloria Steinman, writer Chelsea Clinton and sports activities stars Baker Mayfield, Amy Purdy and Alex Rodriguez.