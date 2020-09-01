TV News Roundup: ‘The Bay’ Moves to Popstar TV

In at present’s TV information roundup, “The Bay” will transfer to Popstar TV, and Fb Watch introduced the mid-season premiere date for “The Actual Bros of Simi Valley” Season 3.

DATES

The third season of “The Actual Bros of Simi Valley” will resume Sept. four at Three p.m. onFb Watch. The season picks up from Xander (Jimmy Tatro) and Molly (Colleen Donovan) planning and dreaming of their bachelor and bachelorette events. Within the upcoming episodes, Xander’s bachelor get together kicks off in Cabo, whereas the ladies run into hassle on their approach to Vegas. Watch a trailer beneath.

PROGRAMMING

“The Bay” will transfer to flagship community Popstar! TV and launch six new episodes on Sept. 1. For the subsequent three weeks, new episodes will premiere each Tuesday at Three p.m., main up to a two-part 10-year anniversary particular on Sept. 15. In that particular, Kristos Andrews, Mary Beth Evans and Jade Harlow will relive the Emmy-winning collection’ traditional moments. The upcoming episodes will even be obtainable on Amazon Prime Video at a later date.

DEVELOPMENT

Syfy’s TZGZ ordered animated collection “The Summoner” from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and The New Yorker cartoonist, Charlie Hankin. Primarily based on the quick movie from Hankin, the three-minute episodes observe Rory, a younger man residing on his personal for the primary time. He should navigate his relationship together with his roommate, the Summoner, an alien with the facility to summon any object to his location. Together with Hankin, the collection is government produced by Seth Inexperienced, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters.