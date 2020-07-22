TV News Roundup: ‘The Good Battle’ Episodes to Air on BET

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, BET will air six episodes of “The Good Battle,” and Netflix introduced a premiere date for “Julie and the Phantoms.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched a trailer for Sam Jay’s comedy particular, “three In The Morning,” shot at The Masquerade in Atlanta and set to launch Aug. 4. In her first one-hour particular for the streamer, the comic jokes about touring together with her accomplice and experiences associated to her sexuality. Watch the trailer beneath.

Quibi revealed a trailer for its new sci-fi sequence, “Don’t Look Deeper,” which premieres July 27. The present follows a highschool senior named Aisha (Helena Howard) who struggles with the idea that she won’t be fairly human. The sequence, directed by Catherine Hardwicke, additionally stars Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer. Hardwicke additionally serves as an govt producer, together with Jeffrey Lieber, Charlie McDonnell, Kathleen Grace, Laura Schwartz, Jed Weintrob and Julina Tatlock. Watch the trailer beneath.

DATES

Netflix introduced its new musical sequence “Julie and the Phantoms” will premiere Sept. 10. The nine-episode season follows a highschool lady named Julie (Madison Reyes) as she types a band with three ghosts that dangle round her mom’s music studio. Kenny Ortega govt produces and directs the Netflix authentic sequence. Dan Cross, Dave Hoge and George Salinas additionally govt produce. Get to know the solid within the clip beneath.

Six episodes from the third season of “The Good Battle” will air on BET as a part of a particular presentation from July 27-28. The presentation will start with the third season premiere after which transfer chronologically by way of Episode 7, however skip Episode 6. The choose episodes all have a heightened focus on telling Black tales. The sequence is govt produced by Robert and Michelle King.

DEVELOPMENT

“Band of Brothers” producer Tony To and “True Detective” director Dan Sackheim have partnered with ITV Studios America to launch their very own manufacturing firm Bedrock Leisure. The corporate will look to develop and produce content material for the worldwide market throughout community, cable and streaming platforms. Bedrock already has a number of irons within the fireplace, together with a challenge based mostly on Barry Eisler’s “John Rain” ebook sequence.

“Pose” and “Clear” author and star Our Woman J is growing a drama with New Regency. The challenge is titled “Rub & Tug,” and explores the untold true story of Dante “Tex” Gill, the notorious transgender gangster who was a serious determine within the felony underworld of ‘70s Pittsburgh. Our Woman J is writing and producing the pilot, with Darkish Fortress Leisure and Materials Photos additionally on board as producers.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Andy Samberg, José Andrés and Fragrance Genius will likely be seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Paris Hilton and Phoebe Robinson will likely be on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” with visitor host Nikki Glaser. “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will characteristic Greta Thunberg and Keegan-Michael Key, and “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” may have Chris Evans, Motion Bronson, Elle King and Nikki Glaspie.