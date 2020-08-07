TV News Roundup: ‘The Undoing’ Gets Premiere Date on HBO

In immediately’s TV information roundup, HBO launched a teaser and premiere date for “The Undoing,” and Netflix debuted the trailer for “Hoops.”

CASTING

Keke Palmer has been solid in Disney Plus’ animated sequence “The Proud Household: Louder and Prouder.” She is going to voice Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a 14-year-old activist and an adopted daughter of blended race dad and mom. Different solid members presently embrace Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton and Cedric the Entertainer. Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar will govt produce.

Valerie Mahaffey has joined the solid of David E. Kelley’s ABC sequence “Massive Sky.” She is going to painting Helen Pergman, a meticulous mom who navigates a contentious relationship along with her son Ronald (Brian Geraghty). The Emmy-winning actress has starred in “Northern Publicity,” “Lifeless to Me” and “Seinfeld.” Together with Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Field and Gwyneth Horder-Payton will govt produce. The sequence is produced by 20th Century Fox Tv in affiliation with A+E Studios.

DATES

HBO introduced an Oct. 25 premiere for “The Undoing,” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The six-episode sequence follows Grace Fraser (Kidman), a profitable therapist who discovers that her husband Jonathan (Grant) could also be wrapped up within the loss of life of one other girl. She should unravel a series of mysteries to reclaim her household’s life. The restricted sequence, based mostly on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel “You Ought to Have Identified,” is written and govt produced by David E. Kelley. Susanne Bier, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas and Kidman additionally govt produce. Watch a teaser beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has debuted a trailer for its new animated sequence “Hoops,” set to premiere on the streaming platform on Aug. 21. The sitcom facilities round a hot-headed basketball coach, voiced by Jake Johnson, who desires of turning round his terrible group. Visitor casts embrace Johnson’s “New Lady” co-stars Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr. and Hannah Simone. “Hoops” is produced by 20th Century Fox Tv and animated by Bento Field. Watch the trailer beneath.

LATE NIGHT

Matthew McConaughey and Jaden Smith might be tonight’s friends on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas J.B. Smoove, Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Kyung Lah and Thaddeus Dixon will seem on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.”