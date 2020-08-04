TV News Roundup: ‘The Young and the Stressed’ to Resume on Aug. 10

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, CBS revealed that new episodes of “The Young and the Stressed” will premiere beginning Aug. 10, and Lifetime introduced “Married at First Sight: Unmatchables,” set to be launched in 2021.

DATES

CBS has introduced that the well-liked daytime cleaning soap “The Young and the Stressed” shall be again to premiere new episodes Aug. 10 by way of Aug. 14. The 5 new episodes set to air will comply with Sharon’s (Sharon Case) battle with most cancers and a scandal involving new couple Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil). The sequence, which has been on broadcast tv since 1973 and is in its 47th season, has spent the previous 31 years as tv’s prime daytime drama, based mostly on scores. It was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell and is produced, in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv, by Bell Dramatic Serial Firm,

HBO Max unveiled an Aug. 20 launch date for the first program of its Summer time Comedy Competition, “Rose Matafeo: Horndog.” The opposite three packages included in the stand-up lineup are “Beth Stelling: Woman Daddy,” “James Veitch: Straight to VHS” and “HA Comedy Competition: The Artwork of Comedy.” The primary three are solo specials, whereas the final options varied Latinx comics and is hosted by Anjelah Johnson. Inside the latter’s lineup are Monique Marvez, Pedro Salinas, Mark Viera, Carmen Lynch, Jesus Trejo, Gina Brillon and David del Rosario.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus launched photos for its new sequence, “Lengthy Method Up,” which is able to premiere the first three episodes on the platform Sept. 18. Later episodes shall be launched on a weekly foundation. Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman star in the present, touring 13,000 miles north by way of South and Central America on electrical Harley-Davidson LiveWire bikes. The 100-day journey by way of 13 international locations in “Lengthy Method Up” comes over a decade after the duo’s final recorded bike journey, 2007’s “Lengthy Method Down.” The pair govt produce the unscripted present, whereas the administrators, who comply with the bikes in electrical Rivian vans, are David Alexanian and Russ Malkin. View a few of the first look pictures under.

GREENLIGHTS

Lifetime launched info on a deal for 4 new films with journalist Robin Roberts, together with a brand new biopic titled “Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story.” The movie will depict the achievements of Mahalia Jackson, a gospel singer who actively took half in the Civil Rights Motion. “Orange is the New Black” actress Danielle Brooks will play the singer, who carried out at rallies like the 1963 March on Washington. The biopic is govt produced by Linda Berman and Robin Roberts, and Kenny Leon is on board as the director.

Lifetime additionally introduced a brand new spinoff sequence to the “Married at First Sight” franchise with a greenlight for “Married at First Sight: Unmatchables,” set to debut in 2021. The present takes a few of the 65,000 “Married at First Sight” candidates who didn’t beforehand have profitable matches and revamps their look and way of life forward of a date. Pastor Calvin Robertson and Dr. Viviana Cole will provide recommendation and mentorship to the present’s topics. Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson and Eric Detwiler from Kinetic Content material, in addition to Gena McCarthy and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime are govt producers for the sequence.

DEVELOPMENT

iHeartRadio introduced “The Subsequent Nice Podcast” marketing campaign, which is able to settle for podcast pitches from creators throughout the globe. The marketing campaign, in collaboration with Tongal, will settle for submissions by way of Aug. 27, giving individuals the likelihood to launch their sequence concepts on The iHeartPodcast Community. Of all the submitted ideas, 10 semifinalists shall be given funding for 10-minute pilot podcasts, which shall be voted on in the fall by listeners. The profitable submission will earn the title of “The Subsequent Nice Podcast” and be developed right into a full sequence by the community with the assist of iHeartRadio producers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Display Engine/ASI, the knowledge acquisition and analytics firm, introduced that Steve Ridge will function the Government Vice President of its Tv News Group. He’ll report to president Bob Levin and lead the workforce to present perception about viewership engagement to native and nationwide tv information stations. Ridge labored on manufacturing and reporting for tv information earlier in his profession earlier than turning into the head of native media and Chief Working Officer at Magid, an organization he joined in 1983.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Matisse Thybulle, Widespread and Rufus Wainwright will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas “Late Evening with Seth Meyers” will function Sean Penn, Jane Curtin and Thaddeus Dixon.