TV News Roundup: W. Kamau Bell and Jacob Kornbluth ‘Discuss Boring to Me’

In at this time’s TV information roundup, W. Kamau Bell and Jacob Kornbluth launch the animated sequence “Discuss Boring to Me,” and Science Channel publicizes its programming for the Apollo 11 moon touchdown anniversary.

W. Kamau Bell and Jacob Kornbluth launched their animated YouTube sequence “Discuss Boring to Me” on July 17. The present, produced and narrated by Bell, examines myriad points within the U.S. and captures Bell’s “trademark humor undercut with teachable moments.” Every of the 4 to five-minute episodes tackles a particular matter, together with the U.S. census, meals insecurity and public schooling, and provides a approach for viewers to become involved in affecting change. “Discuss Boring to Me” is a Jacob Kornbluth Manufacturing, animated by Idle Arms Productions and written by Bell and Kornbluth. The six-episode sequence is accessible now on Bell’s YouTube channel. Watch the primary episode, “The Census,” under:

Science Channel introduced its area programming line-up to rejoice the anniversary of Apollo 11 moon touchdown. The particular will start Monday, July 20 at 9 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET on Science Channel. The cable community just lately lined the NASA launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, the highest-rated forged in its historical past.

