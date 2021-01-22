TV Rankings: Biden Inauguration Captures Bigger Audience Than Trump’s

The inauguration of President Joe Biden gained extra viewers than President Donald Trump’s 2017 ceremony, per early Nielsen figures, and noticed a reversal of fortunes for among the nation’s best-watched cable-news retailers.

Roughly 39.87 million folks watched the half-hour swearing-in ceremony over the nation’s six main TV-news retailers, in keeping with Nielsen, in contrast with 38.35 million viewers for the 2017 occasion. The 2021 determine represents an roughly 4% enhance over its 2017 predecessor.

CNN’s protection captured a mean of 9.9 million for the pivotal half hour, main the pack. The AT&T-backed cable-news community stated the numbers represented the largest viewers it has captured for an inauguration broadcast in its historical past.

ABC Information’ protection attracted the second-largest viewers, a mean of seven.66 million, adopted by NBC Information, with 6.89 million; MSNBC, with almost 6.53 million; CBS Information, with almost 6.07 million; and Fox Information Channel, with 2.74 million.

The numbers are preliminary, and will change after Nielsen tabulates a wider array of viewing sources.

The scores numbers counsel extra than simply strong curiosity in a brand new Commander-in-Chief after a tumultuous interval for america. CNN’s inauguration viewers swelled, rising from a mere 3.375 million in 2017 — a soar of greater than 196%. In the meantime, Fox Information Channel’s viewers for the occasion fell from a whopping 11.76 million in 2017 — a tumble of almost 77%. Simply as CNN did in 2021, Fox Information set a document for inauguration viewers in 2017 over the course of a day.

Broader protection confirmed related developments. Roughly 29.45 million folks tuned in to the six networks between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. japanese yesterday, in contrast with 27.08 million in 2017 — a rise of almost 9%.

In 2021, CNN’s protection gained probably the most viewers, a mean of seven.74 million, adopted by ABC Information at 5.37 million and MSNBC at almost 5.33 million.

Fox Information’ protection dominated the day in 2017, profitable a mean of 8.77 million, whereas MSNBC’s protection attracted the least, a mean of almost 1.38 million. CNN’s protection in 2017 lured a mean of two.61 million.