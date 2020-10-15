TV Rankings: Billboard Music Awards and ‘Wonderful Race’ Take a Tumble

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards noticed Submit Malone emerged with a whopping 9 complete trophies, nevertheless, the present itself wasn’t fairly as profitable within the rankings division.

A complete of round 3.6 million complete viewers tuned in on NBC, which seems to be a substantial 55% dip from the earlier version. Its 0.8 score amongst adults 18-49 was solely sufficient for fourth place on the night time, and additionally represents a new all-time low for the music present.

Nevertheless, these traditionally small numbers aren’t actually all that shocking provided that awards exhibits are tumbling nearly throughout the board of late. For example, earlier this 12 months the Oscars fell 20%, the Emmys round 9% and the ACM Awards over 30%. It’s additionally price noting that resulting from COVID-19, the Billboard Music Awards have been shifted by greater than 5 months from their conventional Could broadcast date, which possible performed some half in contributing to drastic fall.

In the meantime, “The Wonderful Race” returned for season 32 down round 42% on its earlier season premiere. Final night time’s debut scored a 0.7 score and 3.4 million complete viewers, in contrast with 5.7 million time round. “Massive Brother” preceded it with a stable 1.0 score and 4.1 million complete viewers, just about according to its season averaged up to now. A “S.W.A.T.” replay rounded issues off with a 0.3 and 1.8 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on Fox, “The Masked Singer” ticked up from final week to win the night time with a 1.6 score and 6.1 million complete viewers. Fellow Ken Jeong present “I Can See Your Voice” misplaced a little momentum within the 9 p.m. time slot, dipping to a 1.0 score and 4.1 million viewers from a 1.2 and 4.5 million final time round.

ABC aired the animated film “Coco” to the tune of a 0.5 score and 2.2 million viewers, adopted by Whoopi Goldberg-hosted collection “The Con,” which premiered to a 0.3 score and 2.3 million viewers.

Each “Devils” and “Coroner” delivered a 0.1 for the CW, with the previous drawing 554,000 viewers and the latter 788,000.

Univision and Telemundo each averaged a 0.3 throughout the night time. New episodes of “Medicos” on Univision and “Todo Por Mi Hija” on Telemundo each drew 1.3 million viewers.