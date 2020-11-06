TV Rankings: CNN Tops Second Night of Election Coverage

After Election Night itself proved totally indecisive, nearly all the main broadcast and cable information networks continued their protection right into a second night time.

Whereas Fox Information emerged victorious on Election Night, CNN topped the general viewership rankings for night time 2, drawing 7.1 million viewers within the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. Fox Information wasn’t all that far behind, garnering 6.3 million viewers in the identical timeframe for its protection. MSNBC got here third with 4.8 million viewers.

On the published entrance, NBC drew 3.7 million viewers to ABC’s 2.5 million and CBS’ 2 million.

The tally on Election Night had Fox Information at 13.6 million, CNN at simply over 9 million, MSNBC at 7.3 million. ABC at 6.1 million, NBC at 5.6 million, and CBS at 4.3 million. Fox switched to its common “Masked Singer” programming Wednesday, after coming in final place Tuesday with 3.3 million.

Wanting on the key information demographic of individuals aged 25-54, CNN was high there on Wednesday night time additionally, adopted by Fox Information. NBC managed to beat out fellow NBCU property MSNBC into third place, with ABC and CBS mentioning the rear.

A number of of the published networks, specifically NBC, CBS and ABC, have as soon as once more revised their regular Thursday night time schedules to incorporate extra election protection. The three cable information outfits will proceed their wall-to-wall protection.

The ultimate tally for Election Night, in response to Nielsen, stood at just below 57 million whole viewers throughout over 20 networks. Whereas nonetheless a big quantity for TV viewership nowadays, that determine was down roughly 20% on 2016 Election Night, which drew 71.4 million viewers in Nielsen’s last rely.