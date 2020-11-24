TV Rankings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale Delivers Audience High

The finale of “Dancing With the Stars” waltzed its approach to stable if unspectacular rankings on Monday evening.

A complete of 6.1 million folks tuned in to look at former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and her associate Artem Chigvintsev be topped the Mirrorball Champions. That represents a six-week viewership excessive, however is down round 2 million viewers on the season 29 premiere. Afterwards, “The Good Physician” got here in even with a 0.6 ranking and 4.4 million viewers.

“The Voice” tied “Dancing With the Stars” at a 0.9 for first place general on the evening, ticking down fractionally in complete viewership from final week to six.8 million. Jane Lynch’s “The Weakest Hyperlink” maintained 100% of its ranking and viewers from final week, coming in at a 0.5 and three.1 million.

CBS’ Monday evening lineup had combined fortunes, as “Bob Hearts Abishola” ticked down from its season 2 premiere to a 0.6 ranking and 4.7 million viewers, whereas “Bull” ticked as much as a 0.5 ranking and 4.6 million viewers. “The Neighborhood” and “All Rise” have been each even on their premieres, with the former scoring a 0.8 ranking and 5.3 million viewers, and the latter a 0.5 and 4 million.

Over on Fox, “L.A.’s Best” got here in with a 0.3 ranking and 1.6 million viewers, adopted by “Filthy Wealthy” with the identical ranking and 1.2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Univision and Telemundo tied with a 0.3 common ranking throughout the evening. The previous was led by “Vencer El Desamor” at a 0.4 ranking and 1.5 million viewers, the latter by “Todo Por Mi Hija” at a 0.4 and 1.4 million.

CW aired the first two episodes of “Gilmore Ladies: A 12 months In The Life,” which averaged a 0.1 ranking and round 480,000 complete viewers.