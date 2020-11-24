General News

TV Rankings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale Delivers Audience High

November 24, 2020
2 Min Read

The finale of “Dancing With the Stars” waltzed its approach to stable if unspectacular rankings on Monday evening.

A complete of 6.1 million folks tuned in to look at former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and her associate Artem Chigvintsev be topped the Mirrorball Champions. That represents a six-week viewership excessive, however is down round 2 million viewers on the season 29 premiere. Afterwards, “The Good Physician” got here in even with a 0.6 ranking and 4.4 million viewers.

“The Voice” tied “Dancing With the Stars” at a 0.9 for first place general on the evening, ticking down fractionally in complete viewership from final week to six.8 million. Jane Lynch’s “The Weakest Hyperlink” maintained 100% of its ranking and viewers from final week, coming in at a 0.5 and three.1 million.

CBS’ Monday evening lineup had combined fortunes, as “Bob Hearts Abishola” ticked down from its season 2 premiere to a 0.6 ranking and 4.7 million viewers, whereas “Bull” ticked as much as a 0.5 ranking and 4.6 million viewers. “The Neighborhood” and “All Rise” have been each even on their premieres, with the former scoring a 0.8 ranking and 5.3 million viewers, and the latter a 0.5 and 4 million.

Over on Fox, “L.A.’s Best” got here in with a 0.3 ranking and 1.6 million viewers, adopted by “Filthy Wealthy” with the identical ranking and 1.2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Univision and Telemundo tied with a 0.3 common ranking throughout the evening. The previous was led by “Vencer El Desamor” at a 0.4 ranking and 1.5 million viewers, the latter by “Todo Por Mi Hija” at a 0.4 and 1.4 million.

CW aired the first two episodes of “Gilmore Ladies: A 12 months In The Life,” which averaged a 0.1 ranking and round 480,000 complete viewers.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.