TV Rankings: First Streaming-Only NFL Game Scores Solid Numbers

The primary ever NFL sport to be proven completely on streaming platforms scored strong numbers, displaying encouraging indicators for future streaming-only video games.

Saturday’s encounter between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals delivered an averaged minute viewers of 4.8 million viewers on Amazon, Twitch, Verizon, the NFL and the 2 groups’ platforms. For comparability, video games which aired solely on the NFL Community have averaged round 5.6 million viewers to this point this season, which means the potential streaming drop-off doesn’t appear to be all that large.

The NFL is touting that 4.8 million as the biggest ever common minute viewers, which represents the closest streaming metric to conventional scores measurements, for an NFL common season sport.

The league estimated {that a} complete of 11.2 million viewers tuned in to see Kyler Murray and the Cardinals fail to make a push for the playoffs, falling 20-12 to a 49ers crew led by C.J. Beathard.

With native stations in San Francisco and Phoenix factored in, the averaged minute viewers rose to five.9 million viewers.

Together with the information that the Dec. 26 matchup would change into the primary streaming-only sport in NFL historical past, Amazon additionally introduced plans again in late Nov. to stream CBS’s broadcast of the NFL Wild Card playoff sport on Jan. 10 of subsequent yr to Prime members within the U.S. That would be the first postseason NFL sport to be simulcast on Prime Video.

Earlier this yr, the streamer signed an expanded digital-rights deal for the league’s “Thursday Night time Soccer” bundle. The pact included a three-year extension by way of 2022 that features one extra “unique” late-season NFL sport for every season that received’t be on a nationwide TV community within the U.S.