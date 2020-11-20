TV Rankings: ‘For Life’ Season 2 Premieres to Audience Low on ABC

“For Life” returned for its second season on Wednesday evening to its smallest viewers to date.

The ABC authorized drama drew only one.9 million viewers to its season 2 premiere, which scored a 0.4 score amongst adults 18-49. That score matches the bottom tally from its freshman season, which general averaged a 0.6 score and 2.4 million Stay+Similar Day viewers. Earlier on, three quarters of the community’s Wednesday comedy lineup ticked down from the week prior, with “The Goldbergs” and “The Conners” each falling to a 0.6 score and three.6 million viewers every. “Black-ish” dipped to a 0.4 score and 2.3 million viewers. “American Housewife” was the Disney-owned community’s solely even present final evening, coming in with a 0.6 score and 2.9 million pairs of eyeballs.

Fox simply received the bigger community race thanks to “The Masked Singer,” which was even on final episode at a 1.6 score and 6.1 million whole viewers. The episode noticed two celebrities unmasked. Fellow Ken Jeong competitors collection “I Can Hear Your Voice” ticked up to a 1.0 score and three.7 million viewers.

After stable premieres final week, NBC’s trio of “Chicago” dramas all misplaced a little bit momentum of their second weeks. “Chicago Med” dipped 17% to a 1.0 score and seven.6 million viewers, “Chicago Fireplace” fell to a 0.9 score and the identical viewers tally, whereas “Chicago P.D.” introduced up the rear with a 0.8 and 6.2 million viewers.

Over on CBS, each “Wonderful Race” and “S.W.A.T.” continued the evening’s sliding pattern. The averaged a 0.6 score and three.4 million viewers throughout its two episodes, whereas the latter dipped to a 0.3 score and 2.2 million viewers.

Univision was led by “Vencer El Desamor” at a 0.5 score and 1.5 million viewers, whereas “Todo Por Mi Hija” scored highest for Telemundo at a 0.3 and 1.2 million.

New episodes of “Devils” and “Coroner” each got here in at a 0.1 score for CW.