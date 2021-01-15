TV Rankings: NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Trio Crushes Wednesday’s Primetime Numbers

NBC’s “Chicago” crossover trio, which consists of the three dramas “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fireplace,” and “Chicago PD,” took up the highest three slots in Wednesday’s in a single day primetime numbers. The quick affiliate rankings from Nielsen+Stay Identical Day point out {that a} new episode of the third installment of govt producer Dick Wolf’s franchise, “Chicago Med,” drew a 1.0 within the adults ages 18-49 key demo and seven.4 million viewers at 8 p.m. The medical drama tied for first place in the important thing demo with brother sequence “Chicago Fireplace,” which ran at 9 p.m. and drew a 1.0 in the important thing demo and seven.1 million viewers.

Closing out the NBC trio at 10 p.m. was a brand new episode of “Chicago P.D.,” which earned a 0.9 within the 18-49 demographic and 6.4 million viewers. The telecast of season eight’s third episode noticed a rise in the important thing demo from the earlier episode that aired on Nov. 18 (0.8 versus 0.9).

Following the Chicago’s within the general 18-49 rankings for Wednesday evening was CBS’ “The Worth is Proper at Evening” at 8 p.m., an episode that featured particular visitor actor Adam DeVine (“Workaholics,” “Pitch Good”), which scored a score of 0.7 and attracted 4.81 million viewers. CBS additionally ran a brand new episode of “Seal Staff” at 9 p.m. (0.5, 3.90) and “S.W.A.T” at 10 p.m. (0.4, 3.20).

Elsewhere on Wednesday evening, ABC ran new episodes of household sitcoms “The Goldbergs” (0.7, 3.72) at 8 p.m. and “The Conners” (0.6, 3.7) at 9 p.m. ABC additionally debuted the sequence “Name Your Mom,” starring Kyra Sedgewick as a helicopter mother and that includes Joey Bragg and Rachel Sennott portraying her two kids. The premiere drew in a score of 0.5 in the important thing demo and three.23 million viewers.

At 8 p.m., Fox dropped the Group B Playoffs episode of “The Masked Dancer” wherein the id of the Moth was revealed, drawing in a 0.7 score and a couple of.91 million viewers, down 5.4% in the important thing demo in comparison with final week’s Group B Premiere episode. Fox’s new episode of “Title That Tune” at 9 p.m. obtained comparable scores of 0.7 in the important thing demo and a couple of.94 million viewers.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.78), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.25). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a brand new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which obtained a 0.3 in the important thing demo and 1.02 million viewers. All through the night, Telemundo premiered new episodes of the sport present “El Domo del Dinero” (0.2, 0.84) at 8 p.m., Turkish cleaning soap opera “Todo Por Mi Hija” (0.4, 1.5) at 9 p.m., and Telemundo International Studios-produced telenovela “Falsa Identidad” (0.3, 0.76) at 10 p.m.

Moreover, the CW ran reruns of gritty teen dramas Riverdale (0.1, 0.33) at 8 p.m. and Nancy Drew (0.0, 0.20) at 9 p.m.

General, NBC received Wednesday’s primetime nightly averages with a 1.0 score and about 7 million viewers. Fox was second within the demo with a 0.7 and about 3 million viewers. ABC and CBS had been tied for third within the demo with a 0.5 however, CBS garnered a median of 4 million viewers whereas ABC obtained 2.9 million. CBS was fourth general with a 0.3 and a couple of.6 million viewers. Univision was fifth general with a 0.4 score and 1.3 million viewers, whereas Telemundo was sixth with a 0.3 score and 1.02 million viewers. The CW was final with a 0.0 score and 268,000 viewers.