TV Rankings: Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ Finale Hits Cross-Platform High

After 11 seasons of ingesting, depravity and debauchery, followers confirmed up for Showtime’s final name for “Shameless,” the premium cabler’s longest-running sequence thus far, this previous Sunday. The ultimate episode of the dramedy and twelfth episode of Season 11, titled “Father Frank, Stuffed with Grace,” drew a cross-platform complete of 1.5MM, up 41% versus the penultimate episode (1.1MM) and 29% over the premiere (1.2MM).

The 9 p.m. linear telecast on April 11 garnered 695,000 viewers, up 33% from the penultimate episode (522,000), and primarily tied with the season premiere’s telecast on Dec. 6, 2020 (699,000) as the most effective telecast of the season.

As with all premium sequence, the majority of viewing will likely be delivered throughout platforms on-demand, streaming and delayed viewing— so the numbers will seemingly improve as soon as these metrics are factored in. Sunday’s projected on-demand and streaming quantity, 769,000, jumped by 61% from the penultimate episode (478,000) and delivered a sequence excessive for the present.

Per Showtime, Season 10 averaged 5.7 million viewers throughout all platforms when it aired.

Created by Paul Abbott, “Shameless” is produced by Bonanza Productions in affiliation with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Tv. Developed for American tv by Wells, the sequence is govt produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald and Michael Hissrich. The present’s first episode aired on Jan. 9, 2011.

Season 11 stars Oscar-nominated actor William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher, and Kate Miner. The ultimate season tackled COVID-19 as a result of “it might have felt prison to not,” Wells instructed Selection.

“These dwelling barely above the poverty line or under the poverty line have been probably the most impacted by the pandemic, and we simply felt it was one thing that we actually needed to do — to indicate the influence it’s having on our characters,” he defined.

The present beforehand additionally starred Emmy Rossum, nonetheless, the Gallagher matriarch left the present on the finish of Season 9.