TV Rankings: ‘The Good Physician’ Season 4 Premiere Scores Series Low

“The Good Physician” returned for season 4 on Monday evening, however its rankings weren’t precisely what the physician ordered.

With a 0.6 ranking amongst adults 18-49 and 4.7 million complete viewers, the season 4 premiere, which had a pandemic narrative woven via it, represents a collection low for the acclaimed medical drama. For comparability, the earlier season debut scored a 1.0 ranking and 6.3 million complete viewers. Final evening’s premiere had “Dancing With the Stars” as a lead-in, which ticked down from final week to a 0.7 ranking and 5.3 million complete viewers. It should be stated that “Good Physician” is way from the primary scripted collection to premiere to decrease numbers than normal during the last couple weeks. Linear TV viewership has fallen in the course of the pandemic, and ABC will hope “Good Physician” continues its sturdy performances in delayed and digital viewing.

NBC received the evening general, thanks primarily to “The Voice,” which got here out on high with a 1.0 ranking and seven.4 million complete viewers. A “Saturday Night time Stay” election particular adopted with a 0.6 ranking and three.3 million complete viewers.

“The Worth Is Proper at Night time” scored highest for CBS, coming in at a 0.6 ranking and 4.1 million complete viewers. Replays of “Bull” and “All Rise” each delivered a 0.2 ranking and a mean of two million viewers.

“Filthy Wealthy,” which was just lately canceled by Fox, continued its run with a 0.2 ranking and 1.1 million viewers. “L.A.’s Best” managed a 0.3 and 1.5 million viewers.

Over on Univision, a brand new episode of “Medicos” scored a 0.5 ranking and 1.6 million viewers, adopted by “Imperio De Mentiras” at a 0.4 and 1.2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Telemundo and the CW each averaged a 0.2 general throughout the evening, with the previous’s “Todo Por Mi Hija” coming in at a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers.

