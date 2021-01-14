TV Rankings: ‘The Mandalorian’ Finally Beats Michael Scott and Co.

With the assistance of a de-aged and reanimated legendary Jedi, Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” lastly triumphed over visible consolation meals favourite, “The Workplace.”

For the week of Dec. 14 — wherein the season 2 finale of the “Star Wars” spinoff sequence delivered a wholesome heap of fanservice in its shock cameo and plot twist reveal — “The Mandalorian” blasted off to the highest spot of Nielsen’s Prime 10 applications record, edging out the mid-aughts office sitcom led by Steve Carell. This win marks the primary time {that a} non-Netflix present landed at primary on Nielsen’s streaming ranker. “The Mandalorian” additionally set a weekly document for the Disney Slus sequence, scoring round 1.34 billion minutes of viewing time.

“The Workplace” continued its regular viewers development main into its concluding week on the platform earlier than migrating to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, garnering 1.31 billion minutes of viewing time throughout its 9 seasons.

Just like the earlier week, Nielsen’s Prime 10 for Dec. 14-20 was, save for the exception of “The Mandalorian,” solely dominated by applications on Netflix. Apart from a few shifts in rankings— “The Crown” bumped up from third to 4th place, “Virgin River” dropped from third to seventh, “Gray’s Anatomy” shifted from seventh to 4th —viewer depend placements remained principally the identical. The one newcomer on this week’s combine is a vacation rom-com written by and starring Lauren Swickard (“The Pact,” “Protected Haven”), “A California Christmas,” which was launched on Dec. 14 on Netflix. By Dec. 22, the streamer introduced that the sudden breakout hit was getting a sequel.

Nielsen’s rankings are primarily based on the variety of minutes customers who’ve entry to streaming platforms are viewing through the week. Streamers comparable to Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus don’t launch their very own detailed stats and these streaming measurements are primarily based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen additionally elements Hulu into its high 10 rankings.

