TV Rankings: ‘The Masked Dancer’ Twirls to Decent Debut on Fox

Fox expanded its “Masked Singer” franchise with the debut of “The Masked Dancer” final evening, because the spinoff continued the codecs’ robust rankings pattern.

The present’s premiere delivered a 1.3 ranking amongst adults 18-49 and drew 4.8 million complete viewers, which simply represented the highest non-football programming of the evening. That viewership determine is roughly on par with the “Masked Singer” episode from Dec. 9 (which was a collection low for the unique present), whereas the demo quantity is slightly decrease than the 1.7 that “Masked Singer” averaged in season 4. A 1.3 additionally represents the very best collection debut of the 2020-21 season to date, narrowly topping fellow Fox-Ken Jeong present “I Can See Your Voice” which premiered to a 1.2 in Sept.

Ice-T was the primary movie star dancer unmasked. The present is hosted by Craig Robinson and has Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, and Brian Austin Inexperienced on its judging panel.

“” comfortably received the evening general with a 3.8 averaged ranking and round 14.7 million complete viewers on NBC. These figures are topic to vital adjustment due to the character of stay sports activities. The sport itself wasn’t significantly shut, as Aaron Rodgers and the Inexperienced Bay Packers acknowledged their Tremendous Bowl claims with a 40-14 trouncing of the Tennessee Titans.

ABC and CBS aired virtually completely replays throughout the evening, with each averaging a 0.4 ranking (CBS averaged 3.9 million viewers, ABC 2.7 million).

Telemundo and Univision each averaged a 0.2 ranking on Sunday, as “Aqui Y Ahor” managed a 0.3 ranking and simply over 1 million pairs of eyeballs for the latter.

A information episode of “Native” scored a 0.1 and 551,000 viewers for CW, whereas “Outpost” failed to register a 0.1.