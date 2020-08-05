TV Rankings: ‘The Titan Video games’ Stands Strong

Dwayne Johnson made headlines earlier this week for buying the XFL, and the excellent news saved on coming for the previous WWE star, as his NBC present “Titan Video games” was the highest-rated programming on Monday evening.

The athletic competitors sequence scored a 0.7 ranking amongst adults 19-49 and round 3.7 million complete viewers. That’s just about precisely even on final week’s episode. NBC adopted it up with a replay of “American Ninja Warrior” (USA vs. the World), which delivered a 0.5 ranking and a pair of.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

With a possible “Bachelorette” casting shakeup leaving Bachelor Nation followers shook, the ABC franchise’s summer season spotlight present returned to its lowest numbers but on Monday evening.

Episode 7 of “The Bachelor: The Biggest Seasons – Ever!” delivered a 0.Three ranking amongst adults 18-49 (even with the final episode from two weeks again) and 1.7 million viewers, solely a slight drop-off from the earlier version, however nonetheless the present’s smallest viewers so far.

Within the general community rankings, Univision tied NBC for first place, led by the finale of “Te Doy La Vida,” which scored a 0.5 ranking and 1.9 million viewers. “Medicos” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos” each got here in at a 0.4.

CBS aired solely replays on the evening, with “The Neighborhood” and “Bull” prime scoring at a 0.Four ranking and three.7 million and three.2 million viewers respectively. Reruns of “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “All Rise” each got here in at a 0.Three ranking.

Fox additionally aired solely reruns, as “9-1-1” scored a 0.Four ranking and a pair of.2 million viewers, adopted by its “Lone Star” spinoff at a 0.Three and 1.9 million.

The CW aired a brand new episode of “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us” to a 0.2 ranking and bang on 900,000 viewers. Again-to-back “Whose Line Is It Anyway” replays preceded that with a 0.2.