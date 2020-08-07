TV Rankings: ‘To Tell the Reality’ Ticks Up, Leads ABC to Thursday Win

Anthony Anderson’s sport present “To Tell the Reality” hit a three-week excessive and led ABC to a Thursday night time rankings win.

The present scored a 0.6 score amongst adults 18-49, up from a 0.5 final week, and slightly below three million complete viewers. The Disney-owned community’s two different sport exhibits, “Holey Mole” and “Don’t,” each scored a 0.5. “Holey Moley” drew a crowd of three million viewers, on par with final episode, whereas the Ryan Reynolds mind youngster drew 2.four million pairs of eyeballs.

Fox ended up in a three-way tie for second on the night time with NBC and Univision, thanks to its protection of the MLB match up between the Chicago Cubs and the Kansas Metropolis Royals. The sport, which resulted in a large 13-2 blow out win for the Royals, scored a 0.four score and averaged 1.6 million viewers for Fox.

Univision aired new episodes of “La Rosa De Guadalupe,” “Medicos” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos,” all of which got here in with a 0.four score and round 1.three million viewers every.

NBC aired solely replays on the night time, with “Ellen’s Recreation of Video games” main the method at a 0.four and a couple of.5 million viewers. Two “Regulation & Order: SVU” replays each scored a 0.three score and round 2 million viewers a bit.

CBS additionally aired solely reruns, with “Younger Sheldon” as soon as once more topping the pile with a 0.four score and virtually precisely four million viewers. Again-to-back “Mother” replays scored a 0.three and round three million viewers, whereas “The Unicorn” and “Bull” delivered the identical score, however 2.eight million and a couple of.5 million viewers respectively.

Over on the CW, U.Okay. acquisition “Killer Camp” continued its run with a 0.1 score and 465,000 viewers, adopted by a “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us” replay with the very same score and viewers tally.