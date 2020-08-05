TV Rankings: Trump Axios Interview Scores 33% Viewership Bump for HBO

Final night time’s wild Axios interview with President Trump scored the HBO program a 33% complete viewership bump from its common thus far this 12 months.

A complete of 136,000 viewers tuned in to see Trump make an utter idiot of himself with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, in accordance with Nielsen Media Analysis. That won’t seem to be a big quantity, particularly in contrast with the tens of millions of viewers who’ve since watched the interview on-line, however it’s nonetheless a good quantity above the present’s regular viewers of simply over 100,000 complete viewers.

The interview at present has virtually 3.5 million viewers on HBO’s YouTube channel, and is the primary trending video on the platform. All instructed, it has been considered over 40 million instances throughout all platforms, together with social media. A clip of the interview on Axios’ Twitter account alone at present has round 36 million viewers.

Returning to the HBO numbers, round 46,000 of these viewers had been in the important thing information demographic of individuals aged 25-54, with 25,000 falling within the 18-49 demo. That represents will increase of 10,000 viewers and a pair of,000 viewers on the present’s common in these respective demos.

Within the interview, which was taped on July 28, Swan challenges Trump’s on how he makes use of statistics to explain the nation’s combat with coronavirus. Swan pointed, somewhat logically, to the variety of U.S. COVID-19 deaths as a share of the complete nation’s inhabitants, to which Trump inexplicably replied, “You’ll be able to’t try this.”

Afterward, Swan additionally queries Trump on Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights chief, who just lately handed away. Trump says he wouldn’t attend Lewis’ funeral, seemingly partially as a result of Lewis didn’t attend his inauguration.