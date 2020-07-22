General News

TV Rankings: ‘World of Dance’ and ‘Stargirl’ Fall to Series Lows

July 22, 2020
Two of the one unique choices on broadcast TV dipped to sequence low scores final night time.

Over on NBC, “World of Dance” tripped over its ft, falling nearly 30% from final week to a 0.5 ranking amogn adults 18-49 and drawing 3.Three million complete viewers. That represents a sequence low ranking for the dance competitors present, the earlier low being a 0.7. Earlier on, a recap of the perfect of the audition stage of this season of “America’s Received Expertise” scored a 0.7 ranking and drew 5.1 million viewers, topping the night time.

The opposite present which fell to a sequence low up to now was “Stargirl” on the CW. The DC present scored a 0.1 ranking for the primary time, having scored nearly completely a 0.2 all through its first season run up to now. “Stargirl” drew 786,000 viewers on Tuesday night time, its smallest viewers up to now. The present premiered to a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers again in Might. Afterward, the ultimate of CW’s “Comfortable Hour” scored a 0.1 ranking and solely 287,000 viewers.

CBS aired solely replays, with “NCIS” and “FBI” each scoring a 0.Four ranking. The previous drew 5.Three million viewers, the latter 4.1 million. A rerun of “FBI”‘s “Most Wished” spinoff rounded out the night time with a 0.3 and 3.Three million viewers.

ABC aired a brand new episode “What Would You Do?” with John Quiñones to a 0.Three ranking and 2.Three million viewers, a slight tick down in each metrics from final week. Two “United We Fall” replays preceded it with a 0.Three ranking and round 1.9 million viewers every. Prior to that, back-to-back “Trendy Household” reruns averaged a 0.Four ranking and round 2 million viewers.

On Fox, a “Hell’s Kitchen” replay cooked up a 0.Three ranking and 1.Three million viewers, adopted by a “Prodigal Son” rerun with a 0.2 and 763,000 pairs of eyeballs.

