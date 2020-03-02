TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Dips, Still Wins Sunday

“American Idol” drew a smaller viewers than in earlier episodes on Sunday night time, nevertheless, the ABC expertise present nonetheless simply got here out on high of the TV scores charts.

“Idol” scored a 1.three ranking amongst adults 18-49 and seven million whole viewers, down round 7% in each metrics on final week. Its maybe no shock that “The Rookie” additionally ticked down given its weaker lead-in. After season excessive numbers final time round, the Nathan Fillion present posted a 0.7 and 4.5 million viewers this time round. An “America’s Funniest Residence Movies” replay kicked off the night time for ABC with a 0.eight and 5.1 million viewers.

CBS got here second on the night time, with “60 Minutes” main the best way at a 0.9 ranking and 9.2 million viewers, the biggest viewers of the night time and the present’s greatest viewership tally since mid-January. “God Friended Me” got here in even week-to-week at a 0.6 and virtually precisely 6 million viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” ticked as much as a 0.7 and 6.5 million viewers, an eight-week excessive. “NCIS: New Orleans” didn’t fare fairly as effectively, dipping to a 0.5 and 5.6 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on NBC, the brand new season of “Little Large Photographs” with Melissa McCarthy on the helm settled in to its common time slot to unspectacular numbers. The present garnered a 0.5 ranking and three.Four million viewers, down round 30% from final week’s premiere. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” adopted it up with a 0.Four and a pair of.1 million viewers. A “Good Women” episode got here in at a 0.Four and 1.eight million.

Beginning at eight p.m., Fox’s Animation Domination lineup averaged round a 0.5 ranking, with “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” each coming in at a 0.6. “Household Man” scored a 0.5, whereas “Duncanville” posted a 0.4.

The CW aired two replays of “Batwoman” and “Supergirl,” each of which got here in at a 0.1 ranking.