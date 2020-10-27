TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘The Voice’ Score Ratings Win

“Dancing With the Stars” and “The Voice” topped the Monday scores race and led their networks to a tie in the general leaderboard.

The ABC dancing present scored a 1.0 ranking amongst adults aged 18-49 and drew 6.1 million whole viewers, a stable 20% soar from final week’s episode in the former metric. Proper after that, “Emergency Name” with Luke Wilson posted a 0.6 ranking and three.6 million viewers, virtually matching its premiere numbers after falling to a 0.4 for the final couple weeks.

Whereas NBC’s singing program additionally scored a 1.0 ranking, that represents a 17% dip from final Monday and a season low to this point by way of three episodes. Nevertheless, its 7.3 million whole viewership tally was simply the largest on the evening. “The Weakest Hyperlink” delivered its weakest displaying thus far, falling to a 0.6 ranking and three.7 million whole viewers.

CBS’ “Large Brother” additionally got here in with a 1.0 ranking, drawing 3.8 million whole viewers. The community’s “Important Heroes: A Momento Latino Occasion” scored a 0.2 ranking and round 800,000 whole viewers after that. A “One Day At a Time” replay rounded off the evening with a 0.2 and a contact underneath 1 million pairs of eyeballs.

After reaching a season excessive final episode, “L.A.’s Most interesting” dipped again right down to a 0.4 ranking and 1.7 million viewers for Fox final evening. Fellow scripted broadcast newcomer “Filthy Wealthy” ticked right down to a 0.3 ranking and 1.4 million viewers.

Univision averaged a 0.3 ranking throughout the evening, with a brand new episode of “Medicos” main the means at a 0.4 ranking and 1.4 million viewers.

Telemundo and the CW each averaged a 0.2 ranking, with “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us” topping the former’s schedule and “Todo Por Mi Hija” the latter’s.