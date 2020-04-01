TV Ratings: ‘FBI’ Finale Scores Season High as CBS Wins Tuesday

“FBI” rounded off its sophomore outing with even greater numbers than traditional within the absence of “This Is Us,” as CBS comfortably received the Tuesday evening scores race.

The Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-led sequence scored a 1.2 score amongst adults 18-49 and 10.eight million viewers with its sequence finale, which represents a season excessive in each metrics and likewise its most watched episode up to now. It was helped by a robust lead-in from “NCIS,” which got here in even at a 1.three and a whopping 13.Four million complete viewers. “FBI: Most Needed” rounded off the evening with a 0.9 score and eight.2 million viewers, down from the season highs of final week.

In the meantime on Fox, “Empire” ticked down week-to-week to a 0.6 score and a couple of.6 million complete viewers. A promo which adopted final evening’s episode revealed that season 6 might be minimize brief, and that the ultimate three episodes will air on April 21. A “Resident” replay preceded it, scoring a 0.5 score and a couple of.2 million viewers.

Over on NBC, half 1 of NBC Information’ coronavirus pandemic particular report scored a 0.6 score and three.6 million complete viewers. Replays of “Ellen’s Recreation of Video games” and “New Amsterdam” scored a 1.Zero and 4.eight million viewers, and a 0.5 and a couple of.9 million pairs of eyeballs respectively.

Over on ABC, the one new episode was “For Life,” which got here in even on final week at a 0.6 and a couple of.Four million viewers. Reruns of “Bless This Mess,” “Combined-ish” and “Black-ish” all scored a 0.4. A “Conners” replay kicked off the evening with a 0.6.

Lastly on the CW, replays of “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” each delivered a 0.1 score.