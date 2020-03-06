TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Hits 6-Week High With Alex Karev Farewell

“Gray’s Anatomy” rose to its highest TV rankings in six weeks, and there are not any prizes for guessing why.

After it was introduced that Justin Chambers was exiting the present, final night time’s episode lastly gave some type of rationalization as to why his beloved Alex Karev would by no means be seen once more after 16 seasons on the present. With the dramatic reveal got here sturdy numbers, a 1.Three amongst adults 18-49 and 6.Three million viewers to be actual. That represents the present’s highest scores in each metrics since Jan. 23. Earlier on, its “Station 19” spinoff got here in even on final episode at a 1.Zero ranking and 6.1 million viewers. “A Million Little Issues” rounded off the night time with a 0.6 and three.7 million viewers for the Disney-owned community.

In the meantime over on CBS, “Younger Sheldon” dipped beneath a 1.Zero ranking for the primary time in its run. The “Huge Bang Idea” spinoff got here in at a 0.9 and eight.5 million viewers, a seven-week low within the viewership metric. The remainder of CBS’ lineup got here in roughly even week-to-week, with “Mother” scoring a 0.7 and 5.eight million viewers, adopted by “The Unicorn” and “Carol’s Second Act,” each at a 0.6. “Tommy” starring Edie Falco posted a 0.5 and 4.6 million viewers within the 10 p.m. time slot.

Each “Final Man Standing” and “Deput” misplaced floor on Fox. The previous scored a 0.6 ranking and three.5 million viewers (a collection low up to now), whereas the latter drew 3.Three million viewers and a 0.5. “Outmatched” was even at a 0.5 and a pair of million viewers.

NBC noticed two reveals improve their 18-49 ranking, particularly “Brooklyn 9-9” to a 0.6 and “Will & Grace” to a 0.5. The previous scored a four-week viewership excessive with 1.9 million. Nevertheless, its wasn’t all rosy for the Peacock, as “Indebted” ticked right down to a 0.Three ranking and 1.Four million pairs of eyeballs.

On the CW, “Katy Keene” continued its run of 0.1 rankings, drawing 515,000 complete viewers.