TV Ratings Surge as ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘ Station 19,’ ‘Superstore,’ and ‘ Will & Grace’ Hit Season Highs

March 20, 2020
The TV rankings surge, which seemingly can solely be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, continues, as a quartet of reveals all drew season excessive viewerships in Thursday evening.

On ABC, “Gray’s Anatomy” and its “Station 19” spinoff smashed their viewership data for the season, drawing 7.1 million and 7.5 million respectively. Their earlier Reside+Similar Day highs have been 6.7 million and 7 million. They each additionally registered season highs ratings-wise, coming in at a 1.5 and a 1.3. “A Million Little Issues” benefited from its sturdy lead-in to put up a eight-week excessive 0.7 score and 4.2 million viewers.

NBC has an equally rosy evening, with two of its comedies reaching new viewership heights. “Superstore” drew a season 5 excessive 3.eight million viewers (and a season excessive 0.9 score), whereas “Will & Grace”‘s 2.eight million determine was additionally the biggest for its closing season to this point (as was its 0.7 score). “Brooklyn 9-9” matched it season excessive score with a 0.7 and 2.5 million viewers. “Indebted” delivered a 0.5 and 1.9 million viewers, adopted by an NBC Information coronavirus pandemic particular which led the evening at a 0.9 and 4.2 million viewers.

