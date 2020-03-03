TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor Women Tell All’ Wins Monday

Final night time’s “Women Tell All” episode of “The Bachelor” comfortably got here out on high of the rankings charts forward of “The Voice,” which managed to retain all its viewers from final week’s premiere.

“The Bachelor” episode, which gathered 17 girls out of the 30-woman roster to dissect the season to this point, got here in at a 1.eight score amongst adults 18-49, down a contact on final week’s episode, and drew 6.four million whole viewers, round 400,000 viewers fewer than the earlier episode. Nevertheless, these numbers are up on final season’s “Women Tell All,” which got here in at a 1.6 and 6 million viewers. “The Good Physician” adopted it up even at a 0.eight and 5.6 million whole viewers.

In the meantime “The Voice” managed to carry agency week-to-week, posting a 1.5 and just below 9 million whole viewers, the identical numbers as final week’s premiere. “Manifest” benefited from its strong lead-in, ticking up a fraction to a 0.7 score and three.eight million viewers, its highest tally because the season 2 premiere.

Over on Fox, “9-1-1: Lone Star” was the lone new episode of the night time. The Rob Lowe-fronted freshman collection scored a 0.9 score and 5.5 million pairs of eyeballs, making it even week-to-week. A “Prodigal Son” replay got here in at a 0.four and 1.9 million viewers.

Each “All American” and “Black Lightning” posted very comparable numbers to final week for the CW. The previous got here in at a 0.three score and 772,000 whole viewers, whereas the latter scored a 0.2 and 627,000.

CBS aired solely reruns, with a replay of “The Neighborhood” main the best way at a 0.7 and 5.1 million viewers. Replays of “All Rise” and “Bull” each scored a 0.5, whereas a “Bob Hearts Abishola” rerun posted a 0.6.