TV Ratings: ‘The Good Doctor’ Snags Season High 6.8 Million Viewers

Monday evening noticed but extra sturdy numbers for the printed networks, most notably for ABC’s medical procedural “The Good Physician.”

The Freddie Highmore sequence scored a season excessive 1.1 score amongst adults 18-49 and 6.8 million whole viewers, a full 1 million extra pairs of eyeballs than the earlier episode. Earlier on “American Idol” posted a 1.Four score and seven million viewers, a major uptick from final Monday’s numbers.

NBC received the evening general, due to “The Voice” which maintained 100% of its score and viewers from final week at a 1.eight and 10 million viewers. “Manifest” adopted that up with a 0.eight and 4.Four million viewers, its largest viewers for the reason that season 2 premiere.

Fox got here third general with a 1.1 common throughout the evening, as “9-1-1” ticked down fractionally from final week to a 1.three score and seven million viewers. Nonetheless, “Prodigal Son” ticked up week-to-week to a 0.eight score and three.6 million viewers, its largest viewers since Oct. 2019.

Over on the CW, the final episode of “Supernatural” to air “for some time” confirmed some development, coming in at a 0.three and 1.1 million whole viewers. Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb defined on Twitter Monday that the present had filmed via episode 18 of its fifteenth and ultimate season, however that its “visible results and sound departments have closed due to the outbreak. So, proper now, the episodes can’t be completed.” Afterward “Roswell, New Mexico” was even at a 0.2 and 850,000 whole viewers.

CBS aired solely reruns on Monday evening, with “The Neighborhood” main the best way at a 0.7, adopted by “Bob Hearts Abishola” with a 0.6. Replays of “All Rise” and “Bull” each got here in at a 0.4.