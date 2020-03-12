TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Hits 5-Week Viewer High, Tops ‘Survivor’

“The Masked Singer” was the massive winner within the Wednesday evening TV scores race.

The Fox competitors present, which unmasked arguably its most controversial contestant but, scored a 1.9 score amongst adults 18-49 and drew 7.2 million viewers, its largest tally for 5 weeks. That viewership determine additionally meant it beat out CBS’ “Survivor” for probably the most watched program on the evening for the primary time shortly. “Lego Masters,” which adopted “Masked Singer” and was interrupted by a Presidential deal with concerning journey below the Coronavirus, averaged a 1.1 score and three.7 million viewers.

“Survivor” got here in at a 1.three and 6.9 million viewers on CBS. That represents the present’s second lowest viewership in season 40 up to now, behind solely the premiere. “Seal Workforce” got here in at a 6-week excessive 0.eight score and 5.Four million whole viewers, possible due partially to the President’s deal with. “S.W.A.T.” scored a 0.6 and 4.2 million viewers within the 10 p.m. time slot.

Over on the CW, an episode of “Riverdale,” which not too long ago shut down manufacturing as a result of Coronavirus, got here in at a 0.2 and 703,000 whole viewers, adopted by “Nancy Drew” with a 0.1 and 681,000 whole viewers.

NBC and ABC aired solely reruns, interrupted round 9 p.m. by Trump’s deal with.

On the previous, episodes of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Hearth” and “Chicago P.D.” all scored a 0.6 score. “Med” led the best way with 4.eight million, adopted by “Hearth” with 4.2 million and “P.D.” with Four million.

ABC aired a “Trendy Household” marathon to a median 0.5 score and round 2.5 million whole viewers.