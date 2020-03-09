TV Ratings: ‘The Rookie’ Scores Second Largest Audience Ever Behind ‘American Idol’

“The Rookie” leapt to its second largest viewers ever (behind solely the sequence premiere), thanks in no small half to a powerful lead-in from “American Idol.”

The Nathan Fillion sequence posted a 0.eight score amongst adults 18-49 and drew 5.1 million complete viewers, beating the earlier season 2 excessive of 4.9 million. In the meantime “American Idol” got here in even on final week at a 1.three score and seven.2 million complete viewers. ABC kicked off Sunday evening with an “America’s Funniest Residence Movies” replay which scored a 0.eight and just below 5 million viewers.

Over on NBC, “Good Women” ticked as much as a season excessive 0.5 score and 1.9 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was regular at a 0.Four and a couple of million viewers, whereas “Little Large Pictures” with Melissa McCarthy ticked down as soon as once more to a 0.Four and three.1 million pairs of eyeballs.

CBS snagged essentially the most watched program of the evening within the type of “60 Minutes,” which drew 9.three million viewers and a 0.eight score. “God Friended Me” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” each misplaced floor week-to-week, with the previous scoring a 0.5 score and 5.9 million viewers, and the latter a 0.6 and 6.Four million. “NCIS: New Orleans” capped issues off even at a 0.5 and 5.7 million.

Fox’s Animation Domination lineup ticked down nearly throughout the board, with “Duncanville” being the one present to return in even at a 0.Four and 1.1 million viewers. “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Household Man” all ticked down from a 0.6 final week to a 0.5 this time round. “Simpsons” drew the biggest quantity of viewers with 1.6 million.

Over on the CW, “Batwoman” and “Supergirl” each scored related rankings and complete viewer tally’s to final week, each coming in at a 0.2. The previous drew 774,000 complete viewers, the latter 676,000.