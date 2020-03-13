TV Ratings: ‘The Unicorn,’ ‘Carol’s Second Act’ Finales Tick Up

As manufacturing on broadcast exhibits is shutting down left, proper and heart amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Thursday was just about enterprise as traditional within the TV rankings.

“Younger Sheldon” drew the most important viewers of the evening with 8.Eight million viewers, ticking as much as a 3-week excessive 1.1 score amongst adults 18-49 within the course of. Afterward, CBS aired the season finales of “The Unicorn” and “Carol’s Second Act,” each of which registered a little bit bump to spherical off their freshman outings. “The Unicorn” scored a 0.7 score and 5.Eight million viewers (up from 0.6 and 5.5 million final time round), whereas “Carol’s Second Act” rounded off its first season with a 0.7 and 5.2 million viewers, its highest tally since Oct. 3, 2019. “Mother” additionally ticked as much as a 0.Eight score and 6.Three million viewers, a 4-week excessive. “Tommy” was even at a 0.5 and drew a season excessive 4.9 million viewers.

“Gray’s Anatomy” was the best rated exhibits on the evening with a 1.2, which represents a slight dip from final week. The ABC present was amongst those who shut down manufacturing yesterday, and managed to attract 6.Three million viewer final evening. Its “Station 19” spinoff got here in even at a 1.Zero and 6.6 million viewers, its second highest viewership determine of season Three behind solely the premiere. “A Million Little Issues” rounded off the evening even at a 0.6 and three.9 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on NBC, “Brooklyn 9-9” led the best way with a 0.6 and a couple of.Three million viewers, adopted by “Will & Grace” with the identical viewership tally and a 0.5. “Indebted” ticked as much as a 0.Four and 1.6 million viewers, whereas reruns of “Superstore” and “Legislation & Order: SVU” each scored a 0.5.

Fox’s lineup was just about even week-to-week, with “Final Man Standing” posting a 0.6 and “Outmatched” a 0.5. “Deputy” registed a small bump to a 0.6 and three.5 million viewers.

“Katy Keene” drew its largest whole viewership for the reason that sequence premiere with 601,000 and a 0.1 score. “Legacies” scored a 0.2 and 511,000 whole viewers.