TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Tops ‘American Idol,’ Hits Season High

Seems like a strong chunk of the individuals staying in as a result of coronavirus tuned in to “The Voice” final night time. The NBC competitors collection leapt to season excessive ranking and whole viewership tally, simply beating “American Idol” within the course of.

“The Voice” hit a 1.eight scores excessive notice amongst adults 18-49 and drew 9.9 million whole viewers, over 1 million greater than final week. Its belting efficiency additionally helped “Manifest” to a 0.eight ranking and 4.5 million whole viewers, its largest tally in each metrics because the season 2 premiere in January.

“American Idol” scored a 1.2 ranking and 6.three million viewers in its new Monday time slot, its lowest ranking and viewership up to now in season 18. A “20/20” particular in regards to the coronavirus pandemic adopted it up with a 1.1 and 6.2 million viewers.

“9-1-1” got here second total on the night time behind “The Voice,” getting back from three-month break to a 1.Four ranking and 6.eight million pairs of eyeballs. “Prodigal Son” aired its first episode in a month to a 0.7 and three.Four million viewers.

Issues seemed fairly rosy for CBS final night time, as its whole lineup ticked up from earlier episodes. “The Neighborhood” led the way in which with a 1.1 ranking and seven.Four million whole viewers, its highest ranking of the season on each metrics and its third largest whole viewers ever. “Bob Hearts Abishola” adopted that up with a freshman season excessive 0.9 and 6.eight million viewers. “All Rise” rose to a 0.7 and a six-week excessive 5.9 million viewers, whereas “Bull” rounded issues off with a 0.7 and seven.1 million.

Over on the CW, “Supernatural” got here in at a 0.2 and simply over 1 million whole viewers, adopted by the season 2 premiere of “Roswell, New Mexico” at a 0.2 and 769,000.