TV Roundup: ABC Sets ‘Gray’s Anatomy,’ ‘The Good Physician’ Premieres

In right now’s TV information roundup, ABC introduced premiere dates for dramas together with “Gray’s Anatomy” and “The Good Physician,” and Amazon Prime Video introduced the premiere date for “Savage X Fenty Present Vol. 2.”

CASTING

ABC confirmed the casting of Chloe Jo Rountree, Jecobi Swain and Jordyn Curet for its “House Economics” pilot. The collection, written by Michael Colton and John Aboud, follows three grownup siblings who fall into completely different wealth brackets: higher, center and decrease class. Roundtree, Swain and Curet will play cousins, as the kids of the focal three siblings. Rountree is represented by The Osbrink Company and Eileen O’Farrell Administration, whereas Swain and Curet are represented by Paradigm and DBA Expertise.

RENEWALS

The CW Community‘s horror anthology collection “Two Sentence Horror Tales” has been renewed for Season three forward of its Season 2 premiere, which is scheduled for early 2021. The psychological present options new tales in every episode, with the final premise designed to the touch upon varied completely different sub-genres of horror and canopy social and cultural points by on a regular basis characters. The present, from the studio Stage 13, is created and government produced by Vera Miao.

DATES

Amazon Prime Video introduced that Rihanna‘s “Savage X Fenty Present Vol. 2,” a vogue present that includes the icon’s fall 2020 assortment, will premiere solely on the platform on Oct. 2. The present will embody performances by Travis Scott, Rosalia, Dangerous Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch, in addition to embody particular appearances from different celebrities who will stroll the runway. The Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 Assortment will even be made accessible on Amazon Vogue’s retailer and the Savage X Fenty web site. The present is government produced by Rihanna, who additionally serves as artistic director.

ABC introduced the premiere dates for it scripted dramas set to air in November, together with “The Good Physician,” “Station 19,” “Gray’s Anatomy,” “Large Sky,” “For Life” and “A Million Little Issues.” Season Four of “The Good Physician,” a couple of proficient surgeon (Freddie Highmore) with autism and savant syndrome, will air beginning on Nov. 2 at 10 pm. “Station 19,” which follows the customarily troublesome world of firefighters, will return Nov. 12 at eight pm. as a part of a crossover occasion with “Gray’s Anatomy,” which is able to premiere a two-hour episode at 9 p.m. The community’s new collection “Large Sky,” from David E. Kelley, facilities round personal detectives and an ex-cop who try to search out the particular person chargeable for the kidnappings of a number of ladies and premieres Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. “For Life,” starring Nicholas Pinnock, will return for Season 2 on Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. And lastly, the challenges confronted by a gaggle of buddies are enhanced by the COVID-19 outbreak in Season three of “A Million Little Issues,” which premieres Nov. 19 at 10 p.m.

Netflix introduced an Oct. 2 debut for its new collection, “Music Exploder,” which is predicated on the podcast of the identical title by Hrishikesh Hirway. The collection’ episodes comply with the method that well-known musicians went by to create considered one of their songs by interviews, archival footage and uncooked recordings of the tracks. The artists featured on the season embody Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M. and Ty Dolla $ign. Government producers for the present embody Hirway, Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers, whereas Dominic Musacchio is a co-executive producer. Watch a trailer under.

HBO introduced its new dealer drama “Business” will premiere on Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. The present follows younger graduates who compete for jobs on the workers of a number one funding financial institution in London. It additionally analyzes the roles of gender, race, class and privilege within the office atmosphere, and the way these components come to have an effect on the individuals concerned. The present is created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, who additionally government produce alongside Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis and Ben Irving. Watch a teaser under.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC unveiled a trailer for its drama collection “Gangs of London,” which is scheduled for a U.S. debut on Oct. 1. The present, which is able to solely be accessible on AMC Plus, is centered across the struggles for energy between varied worldwide gangs, with the plot being spurred on by the homicide of the person who heads on of essentially the most highly effective crime households. The collection’ solid members embody Joe Cole, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Colm Meaney, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Paapa Essiedu and Pippa Bennett-Warner. The present was renewed for a second season and is created by created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery. Watch the trailer under.

Showtime launched a trailer for “Your Honor,” an upcoming restricted authorized thriller collection set to premiere in December. “Breaking Dangerous” actor Bryan Cranston stars as a decide who will get tangled in an internet of lies and troublesome decisions because of his son’s hit-and-run accident. A harmful New Orleans crime household can also be concerned within the present’s plot. Peter Moffat is the showrunner, whereas Robert King and Michelle King additionally government produce the present, with Edward Berger directing and government producing the primary three episodes. Watch the trailer under.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ESPN introduced that Vince Carter has signed a multi-year contract to function a studio and recreation analyst for school and NBA basketball. He’s set to premiere on “SportsCenter,” “NBA Countdown,” “The Leap,” “Get Up” and “First Take,” in addition to making particular appearances on “Faculty Sport Day Coated by State Farm.” Carter, who’s an eight-time NBA All Star and Olympic gold medalist, can also be the primary and solely NBA participant to compete in 22 seasons. His NBA profession began in 1998 and ended with the 2019-20 season, and Carter has additionally been a visitor analyst on ESPN.

Allen Media Group‘s Leisure Studios division has promoted Patricia Wilson to government vice chairman of the corporate’s JusticeCentral.television community. Beneath the brand new place, Wilson will function government producer and showrunner for the 5 courtroom collection that Leisure Studios presently has in manufacturing. She joined the Leisure Studios group in 2010 alongside the creation of the corporate’s first court docket present, “America’s Courtroom with Decide Ross,” and beforehand labored at Twentieth Tv.

PARTNERSHIPS

AMC Networks and Twitch have partnered to convey a live-streaming expertise revolving round “The Strolling Lifeless” franchise to the Twitch platform. The channel will start streaming on Sept. 20 and provide roughly 12 hours of unique content material weekly, beginning with a launch social gathering hosted by TWDUniverse’s Clarke Wolfe, Ronnetta Renay and Dylan Gabriel Guerra. Different content material will embody behind-the-scenes discussions, solid interviews and video games to get the viewers concerned, all forward of Episode 10.16’s premiere on Oct. 4.

AWARD SHOWS

The Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts & Sciences (NATAS) shared that NBC Information correspondent Katy Tur and “CBS This Morning” co-host Tony Dukoupil are set to host the tv information programming portion of the Information & Documentary Emmy Awards on Sept. 21, whereas documentarians Lynn Novick, Daybreak Porter and David Fanning will host for documentary tv classes on Sept. 22. Pierre Thomas can also be scheduled to current for tv information programming. The occasion will likely be accessible to observe on-line at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and the Emmys apps.

PODCASTS

Bachelor Nation introduced “Clickbait with Bachelor Nation,” a brand new podcast debuting Oct. 1 with hosts Tayshia Adams, Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile, all of whom featured on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.” The podcast will dissect leisure and popular culture headlines alongside a star visitor every week. Whereas the community and studio haven’t confirmed Adams as the brand new star of “The Bachelorette,” sources inform Selection that she did in reality arrive on set throughout manufacturing on Clare Crawley’s season. “Clickbait” is produced by Telepictures and Warner Horizon Unscripted Tv, in affiliation with Wondery.

LATE NIGHT

Seth MacFarlane, Evan Rachel Wooden and Penn & Teller will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Sarah Paulson and PJ Morton will likely be on “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert.” Additionally, “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” will function Stacey Abrams, David Byrne and Sonny Emory, whereas “The Each day Present With Trevor Noah” will embody Sherrilyn Ifill and Ewan McGregor.