TV Roundup: Billboard Music Awards Sets New Date with Host Kelly Clarkson

In right now’s TV information roundup, the Billboard Music Awards have a brand new air date, and Thomas Roberts has been employed as the brand new host of DailyMailTV.

DEALS

Thomas Roberts has been employed as the latest host of DailyMailTV, which goes into its fourth season. Most not too long ago, Roberts was the night information anchor at WGCL-TV in Atlanta, Ga. and has beforehand served as an anchor and reporter for MSNBC, NBC Information, The Right this moment Present and NBC Nightly Information. Roberts has gained the Edward R. Murrow award for finest documentary and a nationwide Emmy award for his work as a journalist. “DailyMailTV is a tremendous present and I’ve been a fan and viewer since day one,” Roberts mentioned. “I’ve all the time been impressed by DailyMailTV because it persistently delivers necessary, attention-grabbing and unique tales whereas dominating in breaking the information that issues to Individuals.”

DATES

Dick Clark Productions and NBC have introduced that the Billboard Music Awards will air on Oct. 14 at eight p.m. on NBC. Initially deliberate to happen April 29 in Las Vegas, the awards present was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly Clarkson is about to host the occasion for a 3rd time, though extra particulars relating to the manufacturing of the present have but to be revealed.

PROGRAMMING

Tubi has introduced that the primary season of Fox Leisure‘s competitors sequence “Final Tag” is now obtainable to stream free of charge on the platform. Within the present, hosted by NFL sibling trio J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt, on a regular basis individuals compete in an over-the-top recreation of tag, full with three-dimensional shifting programs. “Final Tag” marks the fourth FOX sequence to be added to Tubi’s library, following within the footsteps of “The Masked Singer,” “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Again” and “LEGO Masters.”