TV Roundup: Mindy Kaling, Bob Newhart Added to 2020 Emmys Telecast

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, ABC and the Tv Academy announce further particular visitor appearances in the course of the 72nd Emmy Awards, and HBO Max debuts a trailer for “The Murders at White Home Farm.”

DATES

HBO Documentary Movies will launch “537 Votes,” a movie chronicling the journey towards the contested final result of the 2000 presidential election, on Oct. 21. From director Billy Corben, producer Alfred Spellman and govt producers Todd Schulman at Hyperobject Industries and Adam McKay, the documentary traces the historical past of how a global custody battle in Miami-Dade County, Fla. swayed the election’s final result, leading to a win for George W. Bush by a mere 537 votes. “537 Votes” might be obtainable on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

Bravo will premiere its new late-night sequence, “Bravo’s Chat Room,” that includes hosts Hannah Berner (“Summer time Home”), Gizelle Bryant (“The Actual Housewives of Potomac”), Kate Chastain (“Beneath Deck”) and Porsha Williams (“The Actual Housewives of Atlanta”), on Sept. 27. The sequence, govt produced by Andy Cohen, will cowl trending popular culture subjects, private experiences and present occasions. The six-episode sequence, which might be taped remotely from every host’s house, will air Sundays and Mondays via Oct. 12.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max debuted a trailer for “The Murders at White Home Farm,” a six-episode sequence that may premiere Sept. 24. Primarily based on a true-crime story, the sequence stars Freddie Fox, Stephen Graham, Mark Addy, Gemma Whelan, Alexa Davies and Mark Stanley. Greater than 30 years in the past, three generations of a household had been killed at their remoted farm house. Whereas preliminary proof pointed to the daughter of the household, one detective’s refusal to settle for the conclusion uncovered new proof implicating one other member of the family. Produced by New Photos, the scripted sequence attracts from obtainable analysis, interviews and revealed accounts. Watch the trailer under.

DEVELOPMENT

Ounces Media, in collaboration with Lifetime and A+E Networks, introduced growth on an authentic TV film “Ripped From the Headlines” about immigration on the Mexico-United States border based mostly on a latest article on its web site. A second scripted venture can be in growth. The tasks be a part of an present partnership between the organizations, marking Ounces’s first entry into scripted tv.

Disney Plus’ upcoming “Mrs. Marvel” sequence has solidified its director lineup. The present has tapped “Unhealthy Boys for Life” duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, in addition to Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon to helm varied episodes. “Mrs. Marvel” will middle a Pakistani American teen named Kamala Khan, who first appeared within the comics sequence in 2012. Casting it nonetheless underway to discover the titular lead, and the present is being spearheaded by author Bisha Okay. Ali.

AWARD SHOWS

Ty Burrell, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Tatiana Maslany and Bob Newhart, amongst different shock company, might be making particular appearances in the course of the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, ABC and the Tv Academy introduced. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the awards present will broadcast Sept. 20 on ABC. Beforehand introduced company embody Anthony Anderson, Jason Bateman, Sterling Okay. Brown, Laverne Cox, D-Good, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Randall Park, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart, Jason Sudeikis, Gabrielle Union, Rely Von Rely from “Sesame Road,” Lena Waithe, J.J. Watt, Oprah Winfrey and H.E.R., who will carry out in the course of the “In Memoriam” phase.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Jessica Alba, Jack Huston and Keith City will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Sherilynn Fenn and Ewan McGregor will visitor star on “The Each day Present With Trevor Noah.” Friends on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” embody Dan Levy and Elle King, with David Spade visitor internet hosting.