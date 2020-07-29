TV Roundup: Netflix Sets ‘Jurassic World’ Animated Series Premiere

In at present’s TV information roundup, Netflix introduced a premiere date for “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” and Acorn TV has commissioned a second season of “Ms. Fisher’s Fashionable Homicide Mysteries.”

RENEWALS

Acorn TV renewed “Ms. Fisher’s Fashionable Homicide Mysteries” for a second season. A spin-off of “Miss Fisher’s Homicide Mysteries” created by Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox, the present follows Phryne Fisher’s niece Peregrine (Geraldine Hakewill), who has inherited the detective gene from her well-known aunt and makes use of it to unravel essentially the most puzzling crimes in 1960s Melbourne. “Ms. Fisher’s Fashionable Homicide Mysteries” is ready to start manufacturing in October and can premiere within the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia in 2021.

DATES

Netflix introduced that “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” will premiere on the platform Sept. 18. Produced by DreamWorks Animation in affiliation with Common Photos and Amblin Leisure, the animated collection takes place in the identical timeline because the “Jurassic World” movie. Right here, six youngsters change into trapped in an journey camp on the opposite facet of Isla Nublar. When the dinosaurs are unleashed, they have to rely on one another for his or her survival. The voice forged contains Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jameela Jamil and Glen Powell. Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley will function each showrunners. Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall and Lane Lueras additionally govt produce. Watch the teaser beneath.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Michael Che, Megan Rapinoe and Angel Olsen will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Cameron Diaz and Jason Aldean will likely be on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.”