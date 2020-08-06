TV Roundup: Selena Gomez’s Quarantine Cooking Show Gets Premiere Date

In at the moment’s TV information roundup, HBO Max launched the trailer and premiere date for Selena Gomez’s “Selena + Chef,” and CBS introduced the Season 2 premiere date for “Love Island.”

RENEWALS

TruTV has renewed comedy sequence “Tacoma FD” for a 13-episode third season. The sequence follows members of a fireplace division in a metropolis the place it typically rains, rendering their job considerably uneventful. To cross the time, the division engages in competitions and rivalries and responds to unusual emergency calls. The present’s creators, Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, additionally star because the chief and captain of the division, respectively. The 2 actors additionally government produce “Tacoma FD” with David Miner and Greg Walter.

TruTV additionally renewed its comedy present “The Distress Index,” hosted by Jameela Jamil, for a 3rd season. The second half of Season 2 will air in October. Groups on the present compete to provide “distress index” scores to numerous comedic real-life occasions, and the “Impractical Jokers” forged function panelists. Ben and Dan Newmark government produce the present alongside author Andy Breckman, Michael Bloom, Howard Klein, Jack Martin, Joe Gatto, Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano.

DATES

CBS introduced that the U.S. model of “Love Island” might be again with its Season 2 premiere on Aug. 24. The forged, which might be introduced at a later date, will shoot the season whereas dwelling on the Cromwell in Las Vegas, with all members of the crew additionally dwelling in a “bubble” to fulfill COVID-19 security protocols. Members concerned will even commonly be examined for the virus, amongst different security measures that might be taken. Matthew Hoffman will return because the narrator, whereas Arielle Vandenberg will host the present once more. The chief producers for “Love Island” are David Eilenberg, David George, Chet Fenster, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Jessica Castro, Ben Thursby-Palmer and Richard Foster.

Netflix introduced slapstick comedian Felipe Esparza will launch two specials on Sept. 1: “Felipe Esparza: Unhealthy Choices” and “Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones.” Filmed in Santa Ana, they’re the comic’s first-ever Netflix specials. One might be obtainable in English, whereas the opposite is recorded in Spanish. The 2 specials, which embrace jokes associated to errors Esparza comprised of childhood to grownup life, are the primary time a comic has recorded the identical stand-up phase in two languages for a simultaneous debut, as effectively.

“Impractical Jokers: The Film” might be made obtainable for streaming Sept. 1 on HBO Max. The movie premiered in theaters this February and contains visitor appearances from Jaden Smith, Paula Abdul and Joey Fatone. Its plot combines fictional storyline components with the everyday aggressive nature of the “Impractical Jokers” sequence. Comedians and buddies James “Murr” Murray, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and Joe Gatto star within the movie, government produced by Jack Rovner, Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.

HBO Max set “Raised by Wolves” for a Sept. 3 premiere on the platform. The sci-fi sequence, written and created by Aaron Guzikowski, is a few colony of people who’re raised by two androids on one other planet after the Earth has been destroyed. The group’s stability comes underneath risk when spiritual variations start to divide them and an android learns that it’s tough to regulate human beliefs. Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam government produce the brand new present. Watch a trailer under.

HBO Max additionally introduced an Aug. 13 premiere date for Selena Gomez‘s new cooking present, “Selena + Chef.” A quarantined Gomez will nearly meet with a distinct chef or workforce throughout every of the 10 episodes, as they educate her to cook dinner one among a 123 of things. The visitor cooks embrace Candice Kumai, Nyesha Arrington, Daniel Holzman, Antonia Lofaso, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Angelo Sosa, Roy Choi and Tonya Holland. The sequence is government produced by Gomez, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Leah Hariton. Watch a trailer under.

GREENLIGHTS

WarnerMedia will convey the reboot of British recreation present “The Dice,” which is about to be hosted by Dwayne Wade. The retired NBA star, who additionally government produces the present, will convey on contestant pairs who should full seven seemingly simple video games inside a glass field to be able to have a shot on the jackpot prize: £1 million ($1.26 million). Within the rebooted model, contestants may also make the most of a “helping-hand” request, invoking bodily help from the present’s athletic host. Different government producers for “The Dice” are Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS Information has named Mark X. Lima its new west coast bureau chief, a place tasked with oversight of the gathering of reports associated to the western area of the U.S. for all the corporate’s platforms. He’ll start the job Aug. 24. Lima beforehand held the function of vp of reports for Univision/Fusion. He labored on ABC Information‘ “Nightline” as a senior producer prior earlier in his profession. All through his many years within the journalism trade, Lima has received various Emmys and a Peabody award.

AWARD SHOWS

Viola Davis, Sterling Okay. Brown, Kenya Barris, Jeremy Pope and Laura Harrier will obtain awards on the digital 2nd Annual AAFCA TV Honors on Aug. 22, placed on by the African American Movie Critics Affiliation (AAFCA). Davis and Brown will obtain the very best actress and finest actor awards, respectively, whereas Barris will take residence the TV icon award. Pope and Harrier might be honored as breakout performers. Different winners embrace MACRO Tv Studios, ABC‘s “For Life,” HBO‘s “Insecure” and “Atlanta’s Lacking and Murdered: The Misplaced Youngsters,” Lifetime‘s “The Clark Sisters: First Women of Gospel,” Netflix‘s “By no means Have I Ever” and “The Final Dance” (with ESPN Movies), Apple TV Plus‘ “Central Park” and Quibi‘s “I Promise.”

LATE NIGHT

Jamie Foxx, Tig Notaro and Black Pumas might be tonight’s company on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs and Thaddeus Dixon will seem on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers.”