TV Roundup: Starz Reveals Official Trailer For ‘Energy Book II: Ghost’

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Starz reveals the official trailer for “Energy Book II: Ghost,” and Freeform provides a primary have a look at “Love within the Time of Corona.”

DATES

Starz has launched the official trailer for “Energy Book II: Ghost,” which premieres on Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. The brand new ten-episode present is an extension of the “Energy” sequence, choosing up as Tariq St. Patrick begins to deal with the dying of his father and his mom going through prices for a homicide he dedicated – all whereas attending an Ivy League college. Tariq ultimately turns to the drug commerce to pay for his mom’s authorized charges and discovers that the one option to keep away from ending up like his father is to change into a fair higher model of him. The forged consists of Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin, Cliff “Technique Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Melanie Liburd as Caridad ‘Carrie’ Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Grey as Dru Tejada and LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada. “Energy Book II: Ghost” is govt produced by creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through Finish of Episode and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via G-Unit Movie and Tv. Watch the trailer under.

OWN has introduced that Tyler Perry‘s “The Haves and Have Nots” will make its mid-season return on Aug. 25 with two back-to-back episodes starting at eight p.m. The remainder of the season guarantees extra revenge, deceit and betrayal than ever earlier than between the Cryer, Harrington and Younger households. “The Haves and Have Nots” stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Nicholas J. Muscarella, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich and is written, directed and govt produced by Tyler Perry.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the official trailer for season 2 of “The Boys.” The primary three episodes will premiere on Sept. 4, with new episodes each Friday till the season finale on Oct. 9. The present’s second season finds The Boys hiding from the Supes whereas trying to regroup to combat again towards Vought. The forged consists of Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Karl City, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Aya Money, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito. “The Boys” is is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Photos Tv Studios with Level Gray Photos, Kripke Enterprises and Unique Movie. Watch the trailer under.

Netflix has launched a music video for “Fringe of Nice,” a tune from the upcoming musical sequence “Julie and the Phantoms,” premiering Sept. 10. From director and choreographer Kenny Ortega and choreographer Paul Becker, the present follows excessive schooler Julie (Madison Reyes), who misplaced her ardour for music after her mom’s dying. However when the ghosts of three musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner and Jeremy Shada) seem in her mother’s previous studio, Julie begins to search out her voice once more and creates her personal band: Julie and the Phantoms. Watch the music video under.

Freeform has launched a teaser trailer for “Love within the Time of Corona,” which premieres throughout a two-night occasion beginning Aug. 22 at eight p.m. The four-part restricted sequence follows 4 fictional {couples} via the stay-at-home order and Black Lives Matter protests, analyzing COVID-19’s impact on love. Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson play younger married couple James and Sade; Tommy Dorfman and Rainey Qualley are platonic-turned-romantic roommates Oscar and Elle; Gil Bellows and Rya Kihlstedt painting Paul and Sarah, a separated couple who should placed on a facade when their daughter returns house from school; and L. Scott Caldwell is Nanda, a girl whose husband is unable to return house from a rehab facility. “Love within the Time of Corona” was filmed utilizing distant know-how and shot within the properties of the forged members. The present is govt produced by Odom Jr., Robinson, Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani and Robyn Meisinger. Watch the trailer under.

GREENLIGHTS

The iHeartPodcast Community is transferring ahead with a brand new unique scripted podcast, “There Be Monsters,” starring John Boyega and Darren Criss. The ten-episode thriller follows Jack Locke (Boyega), an unlikely hero who infiltrates a body-hacking startup run by CEO Max Fuller (Criss), the creator of chemical substances that may change human biology in unimaginable – and probably harmful – methods. “There Be Monsters” is produced by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo., Dan Bush of Psychopia Photos and Boyega of UpperRoom Productions and can be obtainable later this yr.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Jessie Eisenberg, Blake Griffin and Gracie Abrams will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” and Jake Tapper, Matthew Macfadyen, Foster the Folks and Thaddeus Dixon can be on “Late Night time with Seth Meyers.”