TV Roundup: ‘The Drew Barrymore Present’ Unveils Premiere Week Lineup

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, “The Drew Barrymore Present” has introduced the lineup for its first week, and AMC launched a brand new trailer for “Soulmates.”

PROGRAMMING

Oprah Winfrey and Apple Books introduced the “Oprah’s Ebook Membership” podcast. In the course of the eight-episode collection, Winfrey and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson will discover the eight pillars of caste outlined in Wilkerson’s best-selling guide “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” New episodes might be launched twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning as we speak.

“The Drew Barrymore Present“has introduced its premiere week lineup. On Sept. 14, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu will be part of Barrymore for a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion, and Adam Sandler may even make an look on the present. On Sept. 15, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Eichner would be the friends and play a spherical of Eichner’s sport, “Would Drew Barrymore Like That?” Jane Fonda and Gabrielle Union will cease by on Sept. 16, and dressmaker Christian Siriano will assist Barrymore placed on a quarantine vogue present. Sept. 17 will convey Charlize Theron and Tyra Banks on the present, and Barrymore will take part within the Share the Mic Now marketing campaign. Lastly, the week will wrap up on Sept. 18 with a efficiency by Billy Porter. “The Drew Barrymore Present” is produced and distributed by CBS Tv Distribution and is govt produced by Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell and Jason Kurtz.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled the ultimate trailer and key artwork for “Ratched,” which premieres Sept. 18. “Ratched” follows asylum nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) who begins to infiltrate the psychological well being care system after discovering that unsettling experiments are being performed on the sufferers. The present was impressed by “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and was created by Ryan Murphy and Evan Romansky. “Ratched” additionally stars Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Sophie Okonedo, Corey Stoll, Brandon Flynn, Annie Starke and Vincent D’Onofrio. Watch the trailer beneath.

AMC unveiled a brand new trailer for its anthology collection, “Soulmates,” which is about to premiere on Oct. 5. The episodes observe six completely different tales in a world the place a scientific check is obtainable that may precisely decide an individual’s soulmate, exploring the results of such an invention. The collection stars Invoice Skarsgård, Sarah Snook, Charlie Heaton, Kingsley Ben-Adir, David Costabile, Sonya Cassidy, JJ Feild, Laia Costa, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt, Shamier Anderson, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Georgina Campbell. The present is written, co-created and govt produced by Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein. Watch the trailer beneath.

PODCASTS

WWE introduced that its new podcast collection, “Uncool with Alexa Bliss,” will premiere on Sept. 22. WWE Celebrity and host Alexa Bliss will focus on together with her friends their most nostalgic and cringeworthy moments earlier than they made it large. The premiere episode will characteristic WWE Celebrity The Miz and different friends will embody Lance Bass, The Bella Twins, Ryan Cabrera, Nikki Glaser and extra. “Uncool with Alexa Bliss” might be out there on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora, and full size movies of every episode might be uploaded the next week on WWE’s YouTube channel.

INITIATIVES

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has revealed a PSA partnership with Sesame Workshop, facilitated by Participant and The Skoll Basis, on back-to-school security throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary PSA has been launched as we speak, and the remainder will observe over the course of this week. The three PSAs are provided in English and Spanish and have beloved Sesame Road characters sharing finest practices for security, together with carrying a masks, washing your palms and navigating the hybrid college surroundings. “As dad and mom, we inform our youngsters on a regular basis concerning the significance of washing palms, staying six ft aside and carrying masks, but it surely simply may register in a different way if these messages come from Elmo,” Gov. Newsom stated in a press launch. “We recognize Sesame Road’s partnership throughout this essential time when dad and mom and children are making ready to return to high school — many by way of distance studying.” Watch the primary PSA beneath.

Freeform’s multi-platform voting initiative “Kick 2020 within the Ballots. FF’ing Vote” will launch as we speak, and the community’s election-themed comedy collection “Kal Penn Approves This Message” is about to premiere Sept. 22. The nonpartisan voting marketing campaign will characteristic a collection of on-air and social PSAs reminding audiences to vote this November. The six-episode collection, hosted by Kal Penn, consists of sit-down interviews with a featured visitor on a variety of subjects from voter empowerment to local weather change. “Kal Penn Approves This Message” is created by Penn and Romen Borsellino.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Joel McHale and Large Sean will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Daisy Ridley is tonight’s visitor on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” with visitor host Josh Gad; Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl will be part of “The Late Late Present with James Corden,” and Jane Fonda, Jorma Taccone and BONES UK might be on “Late Evening with Seth Meyers.”