TV Schedule Changes This Week Due To Chuseok Holiday And Special Programming

Chuseok, generally generally known as the Korean equal of Thanksgiving, falls on October 1 this yr. Broadcasting stations will air particular programming in celebration, and solid and crew may even be taking time without work for the vacation, leading to numerous tv schedule adjustments.

Listed here are a number of the adjustments to be careful for:

KBS

KBS2’s “A Man in a Veil” is not going to air on October 1 and a pair of in addition to “Music Financial institution” on October 2. Special Chuseok selection reveals comparable to “Digital Market” and the movie “E.X.I.T” might be broadcast as an alternative.

MBC

“My Great Life” from September 30 by means of October 2, “Once I Was the Most Stunning” on October 1, and “Music Core” and “SF8” on October 2 have been canceled on MBC. Applications scheduled of their place embrace Chuseok particular selection present “Loopy Noodle Recipe” and thefilms “Forbidden Dream” and “Coco.” Different Chuseok particular reveals to anticipate embrace the “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Special” on October 1 and the “2020 Idol Star Canine-agility Championships – Chuseok Special” on October 2.

SBS

“Mother Has an Affair” on October 1 and a pair of, “Alice” on October 2 and three, “Regulation of the Jungle” on October 3, and “Inkigayo” on October 4 is not going to be airing. Special programming that may air as an alternative consists of the movies “The Divine Fury” and “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982” and the selection present pilot program “Dwelling Star Wars.” The Chuseok particular present “It’s Ramyeon Time” can be set to air on September 30.

JTBC

“Extra Than Pals” on October 2 and three, “Ask Us Something” on October 3, and “Soccer Adventures” and “Don’t Be the First One” on October 4 is not going to air this week. JTBC has as an alternative scheduled broadcasts of movies together with “Love, Once more,” Cheer Up, Mr. Lee,” “Metal Rain 2: Summit,” “Tune in for Love,” “Black Cash,” and “Cash.”

tvN

Movies “Secret Zoo” and “Parasite” have been scheduled to air on tvN instead of the range reveals “The Sixth Sense” on October 1 and “On and Off” on October 3.

MBC M

“Present Champion” will air highlights from earlier episodes as an alternative of a dwell present on September 30.

Mnet

“M Countdown” may even air highlights from earlier episodes as an alternative of a dwell present on October 1.