TV Schedule Changes This Week Due To Lunar New Year Holidays

South Korea is celebrating the Lunar New Year on February 12, and broadcasting stations have made modifications to their programming to suit the vacations.

Under are among the often programmed exhibits that won’t be airing this week.

Thursday, February 11

MBC’s “A Good Supper” didn’t air this present day, and the primary episode of “2021 Idol Star Athletics Championships – New Year Particular” aired at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, February 12

MBC’s “A Good Supper” won’t be airing this present day. The second episode of “2021 Idol Star Athletics Championships – New Year Particular” will probably be broadcast at 5:30 p.m. KBS 2TV’s “Music Financial institution” will probably be changed by the Lunar New Year particular “Ryu Soo Younger‘s Animal TV” (literal title). tvN’s “Youn’s Keep” and “Don’t Look Again” (literal title) won’t be airing this present day and will probably be changed by the film “Ashfall.”

Saturday, February 13

MBC will air the primary two episodes of the particular selection present “Picture Group Service Cellphone Cleaning” (literal title) as a substitute of “Music Core.” The movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” will probably be proven on SBS through the standard time slot of “Legislation of the Jungle.” JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” may even be skipping this week.

Sunday, February 14

On SBS, a rerun of “The Penthouse 2 Hidden Room” will air as a substitute of “Inkigayo.”

