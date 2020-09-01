TV Scores: 2020 VMAs Draw 6.4 Million Total Viewers

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards carried out fairly strongly within the rankings division, given the unprecedented COVID-19 circumstances.

This 12 months’s ceremony, hosted by “Hustlers” star Keke Palmer, was down solely 5% on final 12 months by way of whole linear viewership. A complete of 6.4 million viewers tuned in throughout MTV and the 12 different ViacomCBS manufacturers on which it was simulcast, versus 6.Eight million final time round (that features the pre-show, predominant present, post-show, and encores).

These 12 different manufacturers included the CW for the primary time this 12 months, the place it scored 871,000 whole viewers and a 0.2 score amongst adults 18-49.

Nonetheless, within the social division is the place the present sang its coronary heart out. This 12 months’s MTV VMAs delivered a whopping 41.1 million impressions on social media, making it the second most-socialed present of the 12 months, behind solely the Tremendous Bowl (and solely 7% behind at that.

Moderately than packing Barclays Middle because the present often does yearly, the 2020 VMAs happened throughout a number of areas round New York Metropolis, with no viewers members inn every. When it comes to whole minutes consumed, the 2020 VMAs have been up 8% year-to-year.

Arguably this star of the present this 12 months was Woman Gaga, who sported a spectacular array of outfits and and much more putting masks. Gaga gained a whopping 5 awards all informed, together with the primary ever Tricon award, which honors stars who’re true triple-threats.

The ceremony additionally featured performances from BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma with CNCO and Ariana Grande.

Other than Woman Gaga, a few of the different winners included the aforementioned Ok Pop group, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Blackpink. This present’s uncommon circumstances additionally impressed two new, quarantine-specific classes: finest music video from dwelling, which went to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for “Caught With U,” and finest quarantine efficiency, which was given to CNCO.