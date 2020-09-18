TV Scores: ACM Awards Lose a Third of Audience From 2019

This 12 months’s Academy of Nation Music Awards, which noticed Taylor Swift ship her first solo ACM efficiency since 2013, misplaced a substantial chunk of their viewership from the earlier 12 months.

A complete of round 6.6 million viewers tuned in to the 2020 version, which represents roughly a 33% drop year-to-year. The 55th annual ACM Awards present scored a 1.Zero ranking in the important thing 18-49 demographic, down from a 1.6 final 12 months. Nonetheless, regardless of the drop, these numbers had been by far the strongest for any present on broadcast on Wednesday evening. This 12 months’s ACM Awards had been beforehand postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at a full listing of final evening’s winners right here.

A outcomes episode of “America’s Received Expertise” was a distant second, coming in with a 0.6 ranking and 5.1 million complete viewers. Whereas that’s even with final Wednesday’s outcomes episode ratings-wise, it’s down round 8% in phrases of folks tuning in. Following “AGT,” an “Ellen’s Sport of Video games” replay scored a 0.four ranking and a couple of.four million viewers. A “Chicago P.D.” rerun rounded issues off with a 0.three and 1.9 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on ABC, a particular on the Notre Dame cathedral fireplace solely drew 1.four million viewers. “Notre Dame: Our Woman of Paris” scored a 0.2 ranking, the bottom on the evening for the Disney-owned community. A “Goldbergs” replay led the best way with a 0.four ranking and a couple of.2 million viewers, adopted by a “Black-ish” rerun with a 0.three and 1.6 million.

Two reruns of “Masterchef” cooked up a 0.5 ranking and a mean of 1.5 million viewers for Fox.

In the meantime on CW, a new episode of “The 100” delivered a 0.2 ranking and 683,000 viewers, adopted by “Coroner” with a 0.1 ranking and 754,000 viewers.