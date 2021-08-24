TV Scores: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Edges NFL Preseason

Week two of Bachelor in Paradise snagged Monday’s best adults 18-49 ranking, beating out an NFL preseason sport on ESPN. Each telecasts ceded the total-viewer result in Tucker Carlson This night on Fox Information.

Bachelor in Paradise constructed on final week’s premiere for ABC in each the 18-49 demographic (1.04 ranking vs. 0.93) and complete audience (3.41 million, up from 3.23 million). The debut of The Final Surfer didn’t fare so neatly, managing a first-night target market of simply 1.43 million audience and a zero.34 in the important thing advert demo.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen scored the second-best 18-49 ranking at the broadcast networks with a zero.62, to move together with 2.54 million audience. Animated presentations Housebroken (0.23, 858,000) and Duncanville (0.2, 663,000) dropped off significantly within the 9 o’clock hour.

American Ninja Warrior drew 3.21 million audience on NBC, just right for moment at the broadcast nets, and a zero.45 in adults 18-49. The Wall got here in at 2.57 million audience and zero.4 within the demo.

Tucker Carlson This night used to be probably the most watched primetime display throughout all of Nielsen-measured TV Monday with an target market of slightly below 3.7 million audience. ESPN’s protection of the New Orleans Saints’ 23-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason sport averaged 3.37 million audience and a zero.99 amongst adults 18-49. It simply led all of cable within the latter measure; WWE Monday Evening Uncooked on USA used to be moment with a mean of 0.64 over its 3 hours.

Bookmark THR.com/Scores for extra rankings information and numbers.