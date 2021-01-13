TV Scores: Bachelor Matt James Attracts the Most Viewers on Monday

Matt James, the first Black lead in the long-running ABC relationship present “The Bachelor,” scored on Monday night time, attracting 4.58 million viewers and putting at the high of primetime numbers with a 1.1 ranking in the key, adults age 18-49 demographic.

Nonetheless, although the drama was significantly over-the-top for the collection in the second episode due to a villainess that longs to reign over the luxurious Nemacolin resort and terrorize her fellow gamers, the historic Season 25’s rankings are nonetheless hitting low. In the Nielsen Stay+Similar Day rankings, final week’s return of “The Bachelor” scraped a 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 5 million viewers, a report low for the 20-year franchise. Episode 2 was down over 17.3% in the key demo and down about 12.4 in complete viewers in comparison with the premiere.

Elsewhere at 8 p.m., a rerun of CBS’ “The Neighborhood” landed in second place in Monday primetime rankings, acquiring a 0.6 ranking and 4.03 million viewers, adopted by a brand new episode of “Ellen’s Sport of Video games” on NBC, with a 0.5 ranking, down 10.8% in the key demo, and three.05 million viewers, up 6.2% in complete viewers in comparison with final week’s episode. At that very same hour, Fox aired a rerun of “9-1-1”, and a rerun of “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 p.m.

ABC’s new episode of “The Good Physician” at 10 p.m. got here in third for the night time’s numbers (0.5, 3.90), whereas NBC’s sport exhibits “The Wall” (0.5, 2.74) and “The Weakest Hyperlink” (0.5, 2.39) trailed behind in fifth and sixth.

All through the night, CBS aired reruns of “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “All Rise,” and “Bull,” and the CW aired a rerun of “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us.” For the second time this week, the CW’s got here in final for rankings sorted each by the key demo and complete viewers per minute, with the premiere of “All American Tales” at 8 p.m., garnering a ranking of 0.1 and 0.38 million viewers.