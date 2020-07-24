TV Scores: ‘Blindspot’ Finale Ticks Up, ‘Superstar Watch Get together’ Ends

“Blindspot” aired the ultimate episode of its spectacular five-season run final evening to unspectacular numbers. Fox’s “Superstar Watch Get together” additionally failed it impress with its finale.

The final ever version of “Blindspot” scored a 0.three ranking amongst adults 18-49, which does signify a slight tick up from the penultimate episode. Nevertheless, only one.7 million viewers tuned in to see how Sullivan Stapleton and firm’s story would finish, which is inn truth barely down in final week, and represents a viewership low for its fifth and remaining season. Previous the finale was a replay of “Ellen’s Recreation of Video games,” which scored a 0.Four ranking and a couple of.7 million viewers. A “Regulation & Order: SVU” replay closed off the evening for NBC with a 0.2 ranking and 1.eight million viewers.

In the meantime on Fox, the season 1 curtain name for “Superstar Watch Get together” got here in at a 0.three ranking and 1.Four million whole viewers, which is nearly precisely even on the earlier episode on each metrics. Following that, a “Beat Shazam” rerun scored the identical ranking and 1.three million viewers.

Univision was the highest community on the evening general with a 0.5 common ranking. Episodes of “Te Doy La Vida” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos” led each scored 0.5, whereas a brand new version of “Medicos” scored a 0.4.

CBS aired solely replays on Thursday evening, with “Younger Sheldon” high scoring at a 0.5 ranking and simply over Four million whole viewers. A “Unicorn” and back-to-back “Mother” reruns all delivered a 0.Four ranking and round three million viewers every. An “NCIS: Los Angeles” replay got here in final with a 0.three and a couple of.7 million viewers.

ABC additionally didn’t air any authentic episodes, as a “Holey Moley” rerun led the community with a 0.5 ranking and a couple of.6 million viewers. “Don’t” and “To Inform The Reality” each adopted that up with a 0.4.

Lastly on the CW, “Killer Camp” aired its second episode even on final week’s premiere at a 0.1 ranking and 430,000 viewers. Two “Masters of Phantasm” replays additionally scored a 0.1 within the 9 and 9:30 p.m. slots.