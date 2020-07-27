TV Scores: Game Show Replays Lead ABC to Sunday Win

ABC was the general community winner on a rerun-heavy, deathly quiet Sunday night time.

The Disney-owned community averaged a 0.5 score amongst adults 18-49 throughout the night time, with a “Household Feud” replay scoring highest at a 0.6 score and 4.Four million complete viewers. Both aspect of it, “America’s Funniest Dwelling Movies” and “Press Your Luck” each delivered a 0.5 score. The previous drew simply over Four million viewers, the latter 3.1 million. “Match Game” rounded issues off with a 0.Three score and a pair of.Four million viewers.

CBS tied for second place within the community charts, thanks primarily to a brand new version of “60 Minutes,” which got here in at a 0.Four score and 6.5 million viewers. Replays of “Powerful As Nails” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” didn’t nail down massive numbers, each scoring a 0.2 score and round 2.2 million viewers a bit. An “NCIS: New Orleans” rerun faired just a little higher within the 10 p.m. slot, managing a 0.Three score and a pair of.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC was the opposite community in that tie for second, with “Cannonball” main off at a 0.Three score and 1.eight million viewers. “Titan Video games” adopted with a 0.2 and 1.2 million, whereas an “America’s Received Expertise” rerun scored a 0.Three and 1.6 million viewers.

Fox aired reruns of its Animation Domination Sunday lineup, with “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Household Man” all coming in at a 0.Three score. Peter Griffin and co. drew 917,000 viewers, adopted by the Springfield residents with 814,000, and the Belcher household with 713,000. A “Bless the Harts” replay scored a 0.2 score and 621,000 viewers.

Univision and Telemundo each averaged a 0.2 score throughout the night time, tying with Fox and ending forward of CW.

Talking of CW, the community kicked off its Sunday night time with a “Stargirl” replay, which scored a 0.1 score and 395,000 viewers, adopted by a rerun of “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us” with a 0.1 and 468,000 viewers.