TV Scores: John Lewis Tribute Draws 3 Million Viewers for CBS

CBS aired a tribute to the late civil rights pioneer John Lewis on Tuesday night time to only below 3 million complete viewers, because the “America’s Obtained Expertise” 15th anniversary particular gained the night time general.

The hour-long “John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero,” which was co-hosted by the stellar lineup of Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad Pitt, scored a 0.3 ranking amongst adults 18-49 and drew virtually precisely 3 million complete viewers. Proper earlier than that, replays of “NCIS” and “FBI” scored a 0.5 and a 0.Four ranking respectively, in addition to 4.9 and 4.1 million complete viewers.

NBC got here prime within the community race, because the “AGT” particular delivered a 0.eight ranking and 6.1 million pairs of eyeballs. That’s technically down a fraction from final week’s unique “AGT” episode, which scored a 1.Zero ranking and roughly the identical viewers. In a while, a brand new “World of Dance” episode got here in even at a 0.7 ranking and 3.9 million viewers.

Univision tied with CBS for second place general, with “La Rose De Guadalupe,” “Medicos” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos” all scoring a 0.Four ranking.

Over on ABC, a brand new version of “What Would You Do?” with John Quiñones ticked right down to a season low 0.3 ranking and a couple of.1 million viewers. That represents a 40% drop off from final episode. Two replays of “Fashionable Household” and reruns of “Black-ish” and “Combined-ish” all scored a 0.3 ranking. The primary “Fashionable Household” within the eight p.m. slot drew the biggest viewership with 2.2 million.

Fox aired a “Hell’s Kitchen” rerun to a 0.3 ranking and 1.Four million viewers, adopted by a “Prodigal Son” replay to a 0.2 and 816,000 viewers.

On the CW, “DC’s Stargirl” got here in with a 0.2 ranking and 841,000 viewers (a 14% viewers bump from final week), whereas “Inform Me A Story” scored a 0.1 and 406,000 viewers.