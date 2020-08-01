TV Scores: Lakers-Clippers Shoots Big Numbers for TNT

The NBA returned on Thursday night time to bumper TV rankings for TNT.

An exhilarating showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers drew 3.Four million complete viewers, greater than doubling the community’s common viewership for an everyday season telecast. To place that quantity into perspective, that represents the eighth most-watched recreation of the NBA season up to now and the least-watched of the Lakers and Clippers’ 4 match ups within the 2019/20 season to this point. Nonetheless, it is usually value mentioning that the opening night time recreation was unique to TNT, whereas the viewers for Thursday night time’s encounter was diluted barely by the very fact it aired on a number of affiliate networks throughout the nation.

The 2 L.A. groups’ Christmas recreation drew a whopping 9 million complete viewers for ABC and ESPN. Final night time’s recreation was TNT’s second most watched of the season, behind the primary Lakers-Clippers recreation of the season from Oct. of final yr.

Thursday’s doubleheader, which additionally featured an in depth encounter between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans, scored a mean viewers of two.9 million viewers throughout TNT and TV All over the place platforms, which represents a rise of 109% over the typical viewership for an NBA recreation this season, which stood at 1.Four million viewers previous to the COVID-enforced hiatus.

The Clippers-Lakers recreation, which noticed LeBron James and Anthony Davis narrowly high Paul George and Kawhi Leonard by a rating of 103-101, peaked at 4.1 million viewers. In the meantime the Pelicans-Jazz recreation, which the group from Utah nudged 106-104 in one other shut encounter, averaged 2.1 million viewers.

Gamers wore Black Lives Matter t-shirts within the heat up for each video games, they usually had been joined by coaches and referees in taking a knee in help of racial justice earlier than tip off.